BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in bike security

This month we take a look at the latest in bike security from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Zefal, Hiplok, Oxford, Kryptonite, See.Sense, Pinhead Locks, Squire, Masterlock, Abus, SeatyLock, AXA and Oxford

Zefal – Zefal K-Traz U17 U-Lock 230mm (Sold Secure Gold)

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

The K-Traz U17 is a U-lock with a loop made from very high resistance steel. This anti-theft device offers a quadruple locking, ultra-performance system. Fitting to the bike is quick and easy using the mount frame (included) that can be used on any tube from 20 to 80mm in diameter. Provided with three keys and the possibility to duplicate keys in case of loss.

Hiplok – SPIN Superbright

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Hiplok’s wearable combination lock now comes in an ultra-reflective Superbright version, ideal for riding in darker winter months. The patented wearable fastening adjusts to fit and is never locked when worn, providing a safe and convenient way to carry a chain lock. A 6mm hardened steel chain protects from theft while the four-digit resettable combination code means you don’t have to carry keys. RRP £39.99.

Oxford – LinkLock

Distributor: Oxford Products

The Oxford LinkLock adds a new level of flexibility to cycle security. With its compact multi-link folding design and unique carry bracket, the problems of carrying locks on the bike or in a bag are over, as the bracket can be attached to all bikes in a myriad of ways. The LinkLock has an 840mm perimeter length made up of six attack resistant hardened steel links meaning there is plenty of length to attach bikes to immovable objects.

Kryptonite – Evolution Mini 7 with 4-foot Cable

Distributor: Madison

The Evolution Mini 7 features a 13mm hardened max-performance steel shackle that’s specifically designed to resist bolt cutters and leverage attacks. It also uses Kryptonite’s hardened double deadbolt design that gives additional resistance to twist-style attacks and comes with a 4-foot flex cable and a Flexframe U-Bracket to make it easy to carry.

See.Sense – Icon2

Distributor: Raleigh

Icon2 is a light packed with more brightness and intelligence than ever before. It has 300 lumens in the rear light and 400 lumens in the front, gives you 16 hours of run-time in full power reactive flash mode, and shines powerfully in all lighting conditions, both day and night. The security is offered through theft alerts directly to your phone when your bike is moved or disturbed.

Pinhead Locks – City Ultimate Pack

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Protection for your whole bike including the frame, both wheels, seat post and headset. Replaces your existing quick-release skewers, seat post clamp and headset top cap. Easy, one-time installation. One key to lock and unlock your wheels, seat post and headset. Skewer installed weight: 33g (front) / 37g (rear). Seatpost Lock installed weight: 41g. Headset Lock installed weight: 16g. Materials: Precision forged Cro-Mo steel and aircraft-grade aluminium alloy. City Lock weight: 660g. Nylon cover on the City lock prevents damage to your frame. Online lost key replacement is available for keys registered with Pinhead. Protected by a lifetime warranty.

Squire – Inigma IC1 integrated chain lock

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Squire’s new Bluetooth integrated chain lock combines the world’s most secure smart bike lock technology and functionality. Using top-level AES-256 bit military-grade encryption, Inigma IC1 lets you lock and unlock your bike via Inigma smartphone app. Bluetooth operated with no keys to lose or combinations to forget, the lightweight aluminium lock body comes with a hardened alloy steel chain. Sold Secure Bronze rated, easy to use and quick to unlock, it also features complex programming settings and audit trails.

Masterlock – Master Lock 13mm D-lock

Distributor: ZyroFisher

A great entry into the Gold Secure D-Lock market with the Master Lock 13mm D-lock delivering re-assuring security with features to protect your ride. A thick 13mm hardened steel shackle to resist cutting; A high-security disc cylinder to prevent picking with an anti-drill plate for added protection; A dual locking mechanism to prevent pull/pry attacks. An anti-dust cover also protects the mechanism from the elements. A carrier bracket is included for easy storage.

Abus – Smart-X 770A Alarm

Distributor: Extra UK

Bike security gets smart. The use of innovative technology, combined with maximum mechanical security, makes the 770A SmartX the most secure bike lock in its class. Enjoy the benefits of the innovative SmartX cylinder and make your iOS or Android smartphone your individualised key using a secure Bluetooth connection. Combined with the proven 100 dB alarm, this lock offers maximum security and is perfect for high-quality e-bikes and load-carrying bicycles.

Hiplok – DX

Distributor: ZyroFisher

One of the most lightweight Gold rated locks on the market, the Hiplok DX features double locking and anti-rotation tabs to protect against attack. Hiplok’s patented CLIP + RIDE system means it is easy to carry on belts and bag straps making it easy to access when you stop. A rubberised shackle prevents frame scratch on lock up and DX comes with 3 coded replaceable keys as well as Hiplok’s Lifetime Warranty. Also available in new DX Plus which includes a 2m steel braided cable for wheels and accessories. RRP. From £69.99.

Zefal – K-Traz U13 Cable Lock

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

A tough hardened steel shackle lock and a strong cable lock made from flexible twisted steel surrounded by a tough vinyl cable cover. Material: Hardened Steel. Flexible twisted steel wire with a tough vinyl cable cover. Mounting: Adjustable on down tube – Dia from 20 to 80mm

Supplied with 4ft cable for additional security. Dimensions: 115 x 230mm/4.5 x 9.1in. Diameter: 13mm/0.5in. Cable Length: 120cm/47in. Cable Dia: 10mm/0.4in.

SeatyLock – FoldyLock Classic

Distributor: i-ride

An impenetrably strong lock which conveniently attaches right to your bike. Solid, hardened-steel with drill protected rivets make bolt-cutters a non-issue. Made with Hardened steel links for Increased security to protect your bike. Each rivet used is designed with VSR technology against sawing, drilling or cutting. The Links are also plastic coated to prevent scratches on the bike’s frame. This also helps keep the lock from rattling as the mechanism prevents the lock from shaking while riding. As with every FoldyLock, the Classic folds to a compact shape and is easily stored inside the frame-mounted case.

Abus – Bordo Alarm 6000A

Distributor: Extra UK

The first alarmed folding lock on the market! the Bordo Alarm 6000A is the first folding lock anywhere in the world to sound an alarm (at a volume of 100 dB) if it detects an attempted attack. It does so thanks to the smart 3D Position Detection sensors, which detect the smallest of movements in all three dimensions and can distinguish between picking attempts and the small vibrations which can occur when the lock is in use.

AXA – AXA Defender Framelock in Black

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

The Defender is a high-quality frame lock with an innovative design and the option to link a plug-in cable or chain to the lock so you can lock your bike to a fixed object. The Defender ring lock offers optimal safety with its anti drilling cylinder and hardened steel bracket. The ergonomic design of the push button and the luxurious foldable key with online key service offer you maximum comfort.

Oxford – Oxford Shackle 14

Distributor: Oxford Products

The Oxford Shackle 14 has a hardened steel 14mm shackle that surpasses the Bicycle Gold Sold Secure standards. Further security is added with the dual locking mechanism which has to be cut on each side to release without a key. A unique carry bracket provides an option for carrying the lock on the bike no matter the style, and there is also an optional hooped cable which can secure the wheels to the frame as well as an immovable object.

Squire – Inigma FL1 folding lock

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Squire’s new Bluetooth folding lock features Inigma, the world’s most secure smart bike lock operating system, as confirmed by PTP. Using top-level AES-256 bit military-grade encryption technology, it lets you lock and unlock your bike via Inigma app. With no keys to lose or combinations to forget, the lightweight aluminium lock body folds into an easy to carry holster. Sold Secure Bronze rated, other features include sharing the lock with friends and opening at set times and dates.