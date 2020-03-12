BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in cycle luggage

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This month we take a look at the latest in cycle luggage from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Zéfal, Thule, Serfas, Lifeline, Altura, Rixen Kaul, Tern Bicycles, SKS, Scicon Sports, Topeak, Evoc, Scott and Oxford Products

Zéfal – Zéfal Z Adventure R11 Waterproof Saddlebag

Distributor: Bob Elliot

The Z Adventure R11 is a saddle bag designed to carry a large volume of items without the need for a rear rack. Equipped with several durable self-adhesive straps and anti-tear material on its base, it attaches to the saddle rails and seat post for optimal weight distribution on the bicycle. With a volume that can be adjusted from 5 to 11 litres, it is designed for cyclists doing light tours or competing in endurance competitions. Equipped with reflective strips and an attachment loop for lights, the R11 is ideal for carrying light, large-sized items such as clothing.

Thule – Pack n Pedal Adventure Touring Pannier

Distributor: Madison

Lightweight and perfect for touring and travelling, the Adventure Touring Pannier pack 16L of storage into a design that will fit virtually any standard pannier rack. It uses the patented Blade Helix fixing system that can be rotated out of sight when not in use and allowing the pannier to transform into a stylish shoulder bag. The waterproof, breathable main material keeps contents safe and dry while the built-in reflective fabric is highly visible.

Serfas – Ark Expandable Frame Bag

Distributor: Walkers Cycle Components

The perfect bag for touring or commuting. Fits neatly under the top tube and is secured by 6 Velcro straps. 3L capacity closed and over 5L when expanded with the easy to use zip. Side pocket for easy access to snacks, phone and Serfas lights whilst riding. Hydration port for use with water bladder (not included).

Lifeline – Commute Waterproof Rolltop Pannier

Distributor: Hotlines

A robust, hard-wearing travel companion that guarantees your essentials arrive safe and dry. Reliable hardware from Rixen and Kaul fits this spacious 22L pannier securely to your rack. The bag is constructed from a quality 500D waterproof PVC tarpaulin, built to withstand daily use in all weather conditions. The rolltop closure offers a variable capacity, making it adaptable for packing light or fully loading. Available in fluorescent or black colours.

Altura – Thunderstorm City Backpack

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Waterproof to level IPX6, durable and highly-visible, the Thunderstorm City Backpack makes commuting easy. Lightweight at only 600g with roll-top closure providing flexible capacity up to 30 litres. Reflective details and light attachment points will help you stay visible on the road whilst the draft venting back system ensures you stay cool on hotter days. There’s a padded inner laptop sleeve plus it’s easy to organise valuables with zipped pocket and key loop. Available in black or hi-viz yellow.

Rixen Kaul – Aventour City E Handlebar Bag

Distributor: Greyville Enterprises

Compact well thought out handlebar bag with integrated transparent smartphone case – the phone can be used whilst protected inside the bag. Complete with shoulder strap, internal pockets and reflector with total weight 200g. and load capacity of 7 kilos. Includes the KF864 Klickfix bracket specially designed for E-Bikes with fittings for handlebars from 22.0 to 31.8mm. Oversized width to allow for e-bike display while remaining compatible with all other Klickfix systems.



Zefal – Z Traveller 60 Rack Bag

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

Boasting a large, expandable volume thanks to its pannier-like opening. It also has a smartphone pocket and side pocket. The Z Traveller 60 uses Velcro straps in its fitting system, compatible with all types of pannier racks. It’s made with a highly resistant fabric so it won’t scuff easily and won’t get damaged if the bike falls or knocks against something. The outer shell also works as a rain cover making it water-resistant for when you get caught out in a downpour.

Serfas – Roll Top Pannier Bag

Distributor: Walkers Cycle Components

Quick access single roll-top pannier bag. Adjustable three-point fixings with carry handle and detachable shoulder strap. Waterproof hard-wearing construction with reinforced edges and stiffened back panel. Mesh storage pocket and rear light attachment straps. Stylish charcoal grey and black finish. 22L capacity.

Tern Bicycles – AirPorter Slim

Distributor: Moore Large

Designed for the Tern BYB, the AirPorter Slim lets you bring your bike wherever your travels take you. Simply fold your bike, put it in the suitcase, and you’re ready for check-in—no disassembly required. This premium hard-shell suitcase is durable and lightweight and features 360-degree spinner wheels for effortless rolling, and protective padding for the folded BYB. The AirPorter Slim also fits Tern Link and Verge bikes with some disassembly.

SKS – Explorer Smart

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The SKS Explorer Smart top tube pack showcases a high level of workmanship, constructed with durable, water-repellent fabrics to resist rainwater and dirt. The attachment straps are silicone-backed to protect the frame finish, and the smartphone pouch is detachable for use off the bike. The Explorer weighs 158g and has a capacity of 1350ml including phone pouch.

Scicon Sports – Scicon Luggage Trolley 110L

Distributor: Scicon Sports

The Scicon Luggage Trolley 110L is the perfect solution for transporting cycling gear, combining ample storage space with reassuring protection. Featuring a dedicated eyewear and helmet compartment and specially developed to combine with other Scicon products, like the Race Rain Bag and Packing Cube Set, the trolley allows you to keep all your gear in order. Convenient, organised and reliable – as you would expect from a Scicon product.

Topeak – Burrito Wrap

Distributor: Extra UK

The Burrito Wrap is a compact roll-up bag with three compartments and internal organizers to keep gear and small items neatly in place. The durable water repellent and stain resistant coating keeps contents dry and cleans up easily. Secure strap provides tool-free mounting to frame tube, seat post or to saddle rails.

EVOC – Seat and Handlebar BOA Packs

Distributor: ZyroFisher

EVOC launches its new, lightweight, bike packing range, made in Germany and integrating the BOA closure system. Utilising a durable, waterproof propriety fabric along with roll closure to fit bikes with flat or drop bars and seat packs that can be used in conjunction with dropped seatposts. Available in Loam or Charcoal Grey.

Scott – Scott Commuter Evo 28 Backpack

Distributor: Scott

The Scott Commuter Evo 28 backpack is designed and developed for the new-age nomads – flexible, organized, highly-mobile urban individuals that carry everything they could possibly need to strive in their SCOTT Commuter Backpack. The backpack offers quick and direct access to the main compartment with a two-way side zipper allowing you to fully open the bag. Plenty of smart little pockets for your gear, as well as a separate compartment for laptop and tablet, make this backpack your everyday companion. While abrasion resistant in the bottom, the ergonomic padded back panel offers great comfort and external fixation for your helmet or lock, keeping you and your bike safe all times.

Oxford Products – Oxford T20 pannier bag

Distributor: Oxford Products

A great fit for any pannier rack the Oxford T20 Pannier Bag can hold up to twenty litres within its durable 600D polyester construction. The quick-release fitting system allows users to get it on and off and use on different racks without issue, and the weatherproof design will keep the contents of the bag dry. The reflective detailing increases visibility from the side and rear and hook and loop fittings keep the top of the bag in place.

Topeak – Freeloader

Distributor: Extra UK

Topeak has added the Freeloader as part of Topeak’s growing range of bike packing accessories, The Freeloader is a handy on the go stem bag perfect for stashing essentials close to hand. The main compartment has a 1-litre capacity big enough to store a phone, small camera or even a spare bottle. Additional side pockets provide space for smaller items.