BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in energy and nutrition

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This month we take a look at the latest in energy and nutrition from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Active Root, Nukeproof, Namedsport, Enervit, ONE PRO Nutrition, Nuun, Torq, Stealth, SiS, High5, Skratch Labs and Clif

Active Root – Active Root 20 Pack – Original Ginger

Distributor: The Cycle Division

Active Root is a sports drink aims to optimise fuelling and hydration. It delivers the benefits of natural root ginger – keeping the stomach settled during a ride. Each box contains 20x sachets. Active Root enhances performance in three ways:

Balance – The ginger in the product eases stomach discomfort before, during and after exercise

Fuel – Natural cane sugar is a clean carbohydrate fuel

Hydration – Sea salt replaces electrolytes lost in sweat

Nukeproof – Horizon Enduro Flexi Flask

Distributor: Hotlines

What do you do if you need to keep your hydration and energy levels up but your bike doesn’t have a bottle cage mount? The Flexi Flask holds 500ml, enough for a short ride, and is fitted with a simple bite valve. What makes it better than a stubby bottle though is it’ll shrink down as you drink and the soft nature means it’s easy to stuff in a pocket or bum bag.

Namedsport – Crunchy protein bar

Distributor: Raleigh

Crunchy Protein Bar. 32% Protein bar covered in a layer of delicious caramel and crunchy milk chocolate. A luxurious tasting bar blended from soy protein isolate and whey protein concentrate with a high biological value. Crunchy Protein Bars have a balanced content of fat and carbs and are perfect for post-training recovery or as a snack to top up your protein intake during the day.

Enervit – Isotonic Drink

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Enervit Sport Isotonic Drink is a drink granulate for preparing a carbohydrate-electrolyte solution to replace salts lost by sweating and carbs used in intense muscular and athletic activity. Reducing tiredness and fatigue. Four sources Carb mix: sucrose, dextrose, fructose and mix of maltodextrins with different grades of polymerisation. Made without sweeteners. Made with Vitamin D. Key Ingredients: Amino Acids, Carbohydrates.



ONE PRO Nutrition – Protein Bar Peanut & Cacao / Protein Bar Raspberry & Chocolate

Distributor: ONE PRO Nutrition

The new vegan, gluten-free high protein bar comes in two delicious flavours, Peanut & Cacao and Raspberry & Chocolate, each wrapped in compostable packaging. Both bars contain Pea protein isolate and pea protein crispies to support muscle mass and tissue repair, contain no artificial sweeteners, sugars, fillers or additives, and use vegan chocolate that has a lower GI than its standard alternative.

Nuun – Sport

Distributor: Extra UK

Nuun sport has new packaging, cleaner ingredients and an even better taste. Nuun’s flagship sports drink product is packed with complete electrolytes and made with clean ingredients that replace what is lost when you sweat during exercise. New Nuun sport now features re-optimised amounts of sodium & potassium for maximum H2O absorption. On top of the existing electrolyte blend, chloride has now been added which plays a key role in fluid transportation and electrolyte balance.

Torq – Energy Bar

Distributor: ZyroFisher

For 2020, Torq has updated its Energy bars, improving both the recipe and range of flavours available. Renowned for its class-leading, research-driven performance products, Torq’s Energy bars still contain 30g of multi-transportable carbohydrate, but are now vegan and 100% organic, with a moistness that makes them easy to eat in all conditions. This change of ingredients has allowed Torq to refresh the flavours too, which are now Zesty Orange, Zingy Apple and Sundried Banana, alongside the original Juicy Mango.

Stealth – Stealth Fast Acting Protein Energy Gel in Berry

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

– 20g of protein with 2g of added leucine

– Probably the easiest, most convenient way to consume 20g of protein

– Fast absorbing protein hydrolysate to spike plasma amino acid levels

– Great Cherry/Berry flavour full of natural phytonutrients from berries and olive extracts

– Keep handy and consume whenever a protein boost is required

SiS – Isotonic Energy Gel – Fruit Salad Flavour

Distributor: Madison

The Isotonic gels from SiS are designed to be consumed without water, so you can get energy into your system without the bloated feeling that can come with over-drinking. One gel contains 22g of carbohydrates and is easy to carry in a pocket or on a race belt. Now available in this fantastic new Fruit Salad flavour.

Active Root – Active Root Taster Kit – 750ml Sports Bottle and four sachets

Distributor: The Cycle Division

Each Taster Kit contains a 750ml sports bottle, one Peppermint, one Original, one Green Tea and one ElectroLite sachet.

Active Root enhances performance in three ways:

Balance – The ginger in the product eases stomach discomfort before, during and after exercise

Fuel – Natural cane sugar is a clean carbohydrate fuel

Hydration – Sea salt replaces electrolytes lost in sweat

All products are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan-friendly.

High5 – Recovery Drink

Distributor: Hotlines

The ultimate post-exercise drink and the choice of many pro teams. Mix it up with water or milk for a tasty drink that contains whey isolate as a quality source of protein and enough carbohydrate to replenish muscles low in glycogen. Available in boxed sachets for convenience or 1.6kg tubs, High5 Recovery drink comes in banana, chocolate or summer fruits flavours.

Skratch Labs – Exercise Hydration Mix

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Skratch Labs Hydration Mix was created to replace the electrolytes lost in sweat using real fruit for flavour. This gives it a light taste that will delight the taste buds without offending the belly. No artificial colours or preservatives and no bad after-taste. Available in four flavours and packed in 1lb (454g) bags and boxes of 20 servings. SRP £14.95 (bag), £26.95 (box of 20 servings).

Enervit – Competition Bar

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Enervit Sport Competition is an energy bar made from Rice and Oats, useful in case of intense muscular effort in sports. We recommend one to two bars during endurance activity. Eat one bar with an appropriate quantity of water. Key Ingredients: Carbohydrates. Properties: Gluten Free.

Skratch Labs – Energy Bars

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The Anytime Energy Bars from Skratch Labs are powerful enough for endurance workouts but tasty enough for a snack any time of day. Made with real plant-based ingredients for easier digestion, fast absorption and sustained energy. Free from artificial sweeteners, colouring or binding agents. Non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Available in six delicious flavours and packed in boxes of 12. POS displays also available. SRP £29.95.

Clif – Blok Energy Chews

Distributor: Extra UK

Clif Bloks offer a streamlined approach to performance nutrition. An easily chewable source of carbohydrates, perfect to energise during long rides, runs, and races. Three Bloks contain the same carbohydrate as one Clif Shot Gel (six Bloks per pack) and is available in six delicious flavours, including our favourite, Ginger Ale. The semi-solid makeup of Clif Bloks also offer a great alternative to athletes who may not typically enjoy the consistency of gels, but still need to maintain energy levels during endurance efforts.

Torq – Explore Flapjack

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Torq’s Explore flapjacks are designed for the recreational rider and outdoor enthusiast. Launched in 2019, they have been hugely successful, used in sportives and on long hikes, as much as for mid-morning snacks at home or work. 100% Soil Association Certified Organic and vegan, Torq has added delicious Banana Cake and Bakewell flavours to this popular, both available from February 2020.