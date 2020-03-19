BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in hybrid and folding bikes

Share Facebook

This month we take a look at the latest in hybrid and folding bikes from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Raleigh, Tern Bicycles, Ridgeback, BikeShield, Forme, Tubolito, Dawes, Austin Cycles, Claud Butler and Creme

Raleigh – Motus Kompact

Distributor: Raleigh

The Motus Kompact is a fully equipped folding eBike packed with extra features and quality components such as disk brakes for ultimate stopping performance, folding eBike-specific tyres, a traditional bell, adjustable handlebar stem and 7-speed Nexus hub gears. The Bosch Active Line Motor with 300WH battery makes it the most powerful folding bike to date, capable of taking you up to 100km on a single charge depending on the drive mode selected. RRP £2,500.

Tern Bicycles – BYB

Distributor: Moore Large

No matter how small or fast a bike folds, it needs to be a bike you want to ride. The BYB delivers with a frame engineered for stiffness, 20in wheels, and performance components. The folded BYB also stands on its rack and can be trolleyed like a suitcase, making it ideal for mixed-mode commuters who do a stretch of their daily journey on a train or bus, or might grab a taxi home on a rainy day.

Ridgeback – Storm

Distributor: Sportline

The Storm offers the perfect combination of urban utility and off-road prowess. Still using our tried and tested 6061 heat-treated aluminium for the frame with have equipped the Storm with a Suntour NEX HLO suspension fork offering 63mm of travel to smooth out everything from the cobbled streets of the city to the bridleways off the beaten track.



BikeShield – BikeShield Brompton Kit

Distributor: Extra UK

Thanks to BikeShields new Brompton specific 13-piece frame protection kits its now possible to apply a transparent layer of protection to Brompton frames with a high-quality professional finish. Bike Shield is quick and easy to apply with no specific tools or equipment needed; the Brompton specific kits include pre-cut pieces with clear fitting instructions making installation a breeze. Available in gloss or matte finish.

Forme – Forme Peak Trail 1

Distributor: Moore Large

Suitable for multi-purpose adventures with the stability of a mountain bike and the larger wheel/narrower tyre benefits of a road bike, the Peak Trail series is loaded with features to help you explore the great outdoors, commute and keep fit with a comfortable, upright riding position. Peak Trail frames are all capable of taking mudguards to keep you dry and pannier racks to help with luggage on longer adventures.

Raleigh – Pioneer Tour

Distributor: Raleigh

The Pioneer Tour is our ultimate urban utility bike, combining a sleek design and traditional styling. This bike is built for practicality and style, plus tarmac-friendly tyres and a fully equipped design make it ideal for your commute. The fully equipped design includes an aluminium kickstand, front and rear mudguards designed to keep your clothes clean during your ride and a rear pannier rack allowing you to attach a pannier bag as a convenient alternative to carrying a rucksack. RRP £435.

Tubolito – Tubolito Folding Bikes

Distributor: Extra UK

Tubolito the ultralight, extra durable bicycle inner tube is now available for 16-inch folding bikes. The new Tubolito folding bike inner tube is 59% lighter and 50% smaller than its competitors yet is tested to be twice as strong as conventional butyl inner tubes. Available in both Presta and Schrader variants.

Dawes – Discovery 201

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Newly developed for 2020, we’ve stripped the Discovery 201 back to become a simple, lightweight and low maintenance machine. Ideal for commuting or weekend leisure cycling, we’ve used our tried and tested 6061 alloy frame, quality 8spd Rapidfire Shimano Altus gearing, robust double-wall quick-release alloy wheels and hard-wearing Schwalbe Road Cruiser tyres with K-Guard puncture protection. If you’re not venturing too far off-road, what else do you really need? Weight 12.1kg, RRP £369.99 (low-step frame also available).





Dawes – Diamond

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

The Diamond is an extremely versatile folding bike and with its newly updated frame for 2020 it also looks great! Featuring an alloy folding frame with easy to use, secure locking mechanism, 3 speed Shimano Nexus hub, alloy V-brakes, mudguards and a comfort saddle, it’s suitable for short commutes as well as leisure cycling. An excellent bike for the rider on a budget. Dimensions when folded, approx: 860 x 660 x 350mm. RRP £379.99.

Tern Bicycles – Verge

Distributor: Moore Large

The Verge is built for performance. Whether out on a daily mixed-mode commute or a sprint across town, your ride will resemble our fold: fast and efficient. Featuring premium components and aerodynamic T-Tuned geometry, the Verge is light and portable, but rides with exceptional comfort and stability. With an adjustable handlebar stem, you can dial in your riding position with surgical precision.

Raleigh – Strada 5

Distributor: Raleigh

Whether you are commuting, riding for leisure or popping to the shops your Strada will get you there comfortably and quickly. The Strada is designed with a fast, agile geometry and sports style riding position complete with lightweight Aluminium A-head handlebars which are robust and provide strength. The Strada comes equipped with mudguard and rack mounts as well as being compatible with a rear kickstand to allow you to customise the bike to suit your personal needs. RRP £575.

Austin Cycles – ATTO, carbon folding bike

Distributor: Direct

This lightweight carbon folder is the perfect bike for getting around both in style and fast. Built on a carbon monocoque frame with internal cables, carbon forks, handlebar and seat post, the ATTO weighs just 8.2kg. 20in carbon wheels continue a performance edge while hydraulic disc brakes give a responsive ride with super-fast stopping power. The ATTO comes equipped with a Gates carbon belt drive giving a clean ride void of any grease and grime, game-changing in urban areas.

Raleigh – Stow-E-Way

Distributor: Raleigh

The Raleigh Stow-E-Way is both a folding bike and e-bike. The folding frame, handlebar and pedals mean the bike can be folded to a convenient 880mm x 800mm x 440mm size so it’s perfect for the daily commute. The powerful 45NM rear wheel motor will quickly get you up to speed and the kickstand, mudguards and a rear pannier rack mean you will be ready to tackle whatever your journey throws at you. RRP £1,350.

Claud Butler – EXP 4.0

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Our EXP range is designed for exploring, mixing a hybrid geometry with suspension forks and reliable transmission to create a great all-rounder. The EXP 4.0 takes things up a notch for some serious adventure – including 27 speed Shimano Acera gearing, Shimano hubs with anodised QR levers, Shimano BR-M3050 hydraulic disc brakes, Shimano Acera chainset, Schwalbe Road Cruiser tyres with puncture protection and a Selle Royal Mach2 saddle. RRP £599.99.

Creme – Ristretto On+ Doppio E-Bike

Distributor: Hotlines

Combining classic style with workhorse functionality, the Ristretto On+ Doppio E-Bike provides speed and sturdiness on any surface. The key feature of the Doppio version is the Gates Carbon drive which is a durable, quiet and low maintenance alternative to conventional chain. Pedal assistance comes from Shimano’s lightest, quietest E5000 system, with a Nexus internal gear hub offering 7 gears. Fully equipped with racks, lights and mudguards, this Chromoly speed machine is ready to bounce, straight out of the box.