BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in triathlon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This month we take a look at the latest in triathlon from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Birzman, Princeton CarbonWorks, Lake, ControlTech, Continental, Gaerne, Profile Design, SRAM Road, fizik, Quintana Roo, Redshift Sports and Michelin

Birzman – Aeroman Hydration Carrier

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The Aeroman Hydration Carrier is a durable and dependable addition to your triathlon and time trial set-up. This carrier attaches to your saddle rails and adds hydration storage to the rear of your bike while remaining aerodynamic. The carrier can accommodate up to two bottle cages with the choice of three angles to optimise riding comfort and aerodynamic positioning. The Aeroman ensures you can stay hydrated without sacrificing speed during the most demanding rides.

Princeton CarbonWorks – Wake 6560

Distributor: Ison

Advanced aerospace engineering facilitates better speed through the breakthrough of dynamic cross-section variability – Wake – which yields lower drag and reduced effects of vortex shedding. Optimised mechanical design paired with advanced manufacturing increases stress distribution and enables weight reduced layup schedule. Princeton CarbonWorks Wake 6560 breaks industry benchmarks and forces discerning riders to recalibrate aerodynamic, strength, stability and weight expectations.

Lake – TX223

Distributor: Moore Large

The TX223 has a profile specifically designed for very high-cadence riding and higher pressure. The 100% carbon fibre sole is available in a three-hole cleat pattern. Durable microfiber upper with NuFOAM and Trek-Dry breathable, moisture-wicking and antimicrobial lining. Lake’s unique lining works in a way that keeps your feet feeling cool and dry. The dual hook and loop straps make fastening quick and easy.

ControlTech – Time Zone Hydration System

Distributor: Bob Elliot

Features:

– Optimised aerodynamic shape

– Minimises drag

– Centre to centre width

– Integrated big storage

– Computer mount positions perfectly at the front

– Easy refill port design

– Volume: 800ml

– Straw positioning: Adjust the plastic wedge on the straw to set up the straw position, according to your preference, or store the straw on the integrated bento-box

– Minimal computer mounting design

– Compatible with Garmin and GoPro

Continental – Grand Prix TT tyre

Distributor: Madison, Raleigh, Bob Elliot, i-ride

The Continental Grand Prix TT is a road bike tyre specifically created with triathletes (and time trial riders) in mind. Handmade in Germany, its slick centre tread profile allows speed on straight lines whilst its roughened shoulders give extra handling assurance on bends. The tyre starts from an incredibly light 180g thanks to minimised tread depth, and is made with Continental’s signature BlackChili compound for grip, speed and durability, and Vectran Breaker for puncture protection.

Gaerne – Carbon G.Kona

Distributor: Hotlines

Made in Italy, the G.Kona features a double Velcro closure system, minimised stitching and laser perforations, to ensure maximum comfort and breathability. There are also reflective inserts to provide visibility and rear loops which allow you to quickly put the shoes on, making them extremely practical during the changeover. Gaerne’s EPS soles guarantee total lightness and firmness. The ultra-thin

carbon allows the feet to be positioned at a minimal distance from the pedals, allowing maximum power and efficiency when pedalling.

Profile Design – GMR 50/65

Distributor: Madison

Named after the Glendora Mountain Road in LA, the Profile Design GMR 50/65 wheelset is a future-proof triathlon wheelset with 19mm internal width and comes tubeless-ready. Matching proprietory precision-machined alloy hubs with Sapim CX-Ray spokes, the wheels are stiff, light and disc-brake specific, ready for the next wave of disc-equipped tri bikes. Plus, at just 1,675g for the set, they’re light too, and if you want

to go for the 38/38 clincher instead, they’re just 1,348g.

SRAM Road – VukaShift AXS 90

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The VukaShift AXS 90 cleanly houses the aerobar extensions, shift-control, and head unit in one neat and clean package, i.e. no blip box required. This approach solves an emerging problem of the age of electronic shifting. The time for system integration is now with this seamless solution. The extensions themselves feature the pro-proven Vuka Evo shape with a 90mm rise. The VukaShift AXS 90 is compatible

with more than 90% of the integrated aerobar systems

currently on the market.

fizik – R4 Transiro Tri

Distributor: Extra UK

Transiro Powerstrap R4 is a triathlon shoe with an extremely quick and intuitive to use, enveloping Velcro closure, ideal for shorter-distance races. To ease transition, the Powerstrap can be locked in the wide-open position ready for quick, easy and fast foot entry with the shoes ready clipped into the pedals. The shoe’s upper construction combines mesh with microtex for superior ventilation and support whilst the moderately stiff R4 outsole delivers great balance between comfort and pedalling efficiency.

Quintana Roo – PRFour Disc

Distributor: Windwave

Quintana Roo has been at the forefront of incorporating disc brakes into its high-performance PR series triathlon bikes with the PRSix and PRFive models. We’re excited to introduce a third disc brake triathlon bike model, the all-new PRFour Disc. Featuring the same aerodynamic frame shape as the pro-level PRSix disc, the stopping power and control of disc brakes with bikes starting at £3,199.95 (framesets £2,199.95), the PRFour is the most

affordable and technologically advanced disc

brake triathlon bike available.

Redshift Sports – Quick-Release Aerobars

Distributor: Ison

Redshift’s Quick-Release Aerobars are different from any other on the market. The patent-pending quick-release mechanism allows you to attach or remove the aerobars in a few seconds, without any tools. You can choose the best setup for every single ride. Available in carbon or alloy with two bend options: L-bend or S-bend.

Michelin – Power Time Trial

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The lightest and fastest road tyres from Michelin, the Power Time Trial clincher tyres give an incredibly smooth-rolling performance. Designed specifically for time trials and triathlons, the Race-2 rubber compound and 3×180 TPI casing provide ultimate rolling efficiency to save vital seconds. Flexible aramid beads combine robustness and lightweight performance. The Power Time Trial is the perfect choice for professional, semi-professional and all riders seeking ultimate speed against the clock.