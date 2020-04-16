BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in women’s bikes and accessories

Share Facebook

This month we take a look at the latest in women-specific bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Funkier, Scott, CUBE, Chromag, Tioga, Raleigh, Ride Concepts, ETC, Selle San Marco, Ergon, Race Face, Bend36, Bell, Tern Bicycles, Batribike and Basil

Funkier – Funkier Prima Pro Ladies Short Sleeve Jersey

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Designed with a less aggressive and casual cut, the Prima Women’s jersey meets the comfort needs of every range of cyclist from beginner to elite. This classic jersey will have you riding like a pro.

– Relaxed rider cut

– 100% breathable/moisture-wicking polyester; bird eye front/back panel fabric; mesh upper back, underarm and side panels

– Double Lycra sleeve band

– SG-06 stretchy elastic waist gripper

– Full-length zipper with puller

– 3 standard back pockets; one water-resistant zippered central back pocket stores valuables and smartphone up to six inches in Black-Wave

Scott – Contessa Genius eRIDE 910

Distributor: Scott

Welcome to the next E-Bike generation with the new Contessa Genius eRIDE 910. Avant-garde design, women’s specific contact points, cutting edge technologies and integration, and advanced battery management, the Contessa Genius eRIDE 910 places priority on the riding experience. This is the ultimate choice for riders who want confidence when the terrain gets rougher! Genius eRide now uses the Bosch Performance CX drive system. Also features the all-new Syncros Fork Stop Headset designed to help stop-frame and rider strikes. The eRide range extender allows the fun to last even longer.

CUBE – Axial WS GTC Pro

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry BV

The Axial WS GTC Pro is packed with high-tech features and the attention to detail. The oversized main frame tubes maximise frame rigidity for superb steering, while slim seat stays and the carbon fork help to filter out vibration from the road surface. The geometry is designed to put you in a high-performance ride position for the best efficiency and lively, exciting handling. Ready for the big time? All that’s missing is the open road…. and you.

Chromag – Juniper Ltd. Women’s Saddle

Distributor: Hotlines

Chromag’s eye-catching limited-edition saddle is designed for female MTB riders of all disciplines. It offers a firm, sleek and comfortable ride suitable for anything from all-day trail rides to bike park downhill runs. Coming equipped with a wide nose and a medium-profile platform, the Juniper provides exceptional support. It features uniquely styled graphics which set it apart from the standard Juniper model and is available in ‘Metalica’ or ‘Goldhide’ colourways.

Tioga – Undercover Hers Saddle

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Performance comfort, logically shaped for women. The defining trait of the Undercover Hers is its sleek profile and wide seating surface. Purposefully designed with less central curvature to minimize pressure on soft tissues, the flatter base is complemented by padding shaped with varying cross-sectional radii gently matching the 3D curvature of the sit-bones. In natural seating position, the sit bones smoothly self-align with this curvature, reducing concentrated pressure. Sit-bones remain enveloped in the sweet spot when climbing or hard pedalling by an upsweep angled tail that prevents slippage. In unison with the flexible SpyderWeb base, the Undercover Stratum is optimised for extended seated comfort.

Raleigh – Motus Tour Low Step

Distributor: Raleigh

Raleigh’s Motus Tour Low Step uses sophisticated technology to deliver a premium electric bike experience. Featuring a 400WH battery that allows you to ride up to 108 miles on a single charge, as well as lightweight Active Line motor from Bosch. The refined Intuvia Display offers maximum clarity with the sizable display, and the gear shift indicator ensures you are riding in the correct gear to optimise your battery consumption.

Ride Concepts – Women’s MTB Shoes

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Ride Concepts is the first MTB specific footwear company to offer a complete range of technically driven and tailored shoes for men, women and youth riders. Their mission: to build the most comfortable, durable and reliable mountain bike footwear. From the pro-level Traverse through to the Wear-everywhere Livewire, each of the women’s range is feature-packed, stylish and a great choice for riders looking to get the best out of their riding.

ETC – Rainwear

Distributor: Moore Large

The ETC Arid Ladies Rain Jacket is made from fully Reflective, Waterproof material, making the rider considerably more visible to other road users. Although generously cut, the Arid Jacket is tailored to minimise wind resistance and has sealed seams to keep out the water. The arms are designed to cater for all riding positions and a deeper tail ensures your bum stays dry too. From the same ETC stable comes the Arid Verso Ladies Rain Jacket which, whilst sharing the same design Facets as the Arid Ladies Rain Jacket (above) is also reversible allowing the user to use the Neon Yellow for daytime riding or turning inside out for Fully Reflective riding in the dark.

Selle San Marco – ShortFit Supercomfort Lady Saddle

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The all-new Shortfit Supercomfort saddle was created to meet the needs of the most demanding cyclists who prefer fixed position on the bike. The ergonomic waved shape aide’s pelvic rotation and the shorter length allows riders to move their positions into a more aggressive engagement, closer to the handlebars. Comfort is guaranteed with addition of a layer of responsive gel and the finish is exquisite with the perforated Black/Pink cover. Kit comes with matching Black/Pink perforated bar tape and is available now for immediate delivery.

Ergon – SM E-Mountain Core Women’s

Distributor: Extra UK

Longer periods of sitting, steeper uphill’s and greater levels of impact characterise the E-MTB experience. After intense development, the optimal saddle shape was found. Thanks to the 3D ﬂexibility of the Saddle every complex movement of the hip will be supported by the Ergonomic Core. Damping and comfort will be improved for both men’s and ladies’. Available in S/M and medium/large.

Race Face – MTB Clothing

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Race Face MTB riding gear is developed and tested on the gnarly trails of British Columbia, Canada. Their comprehensive women’s range features jackets, jerseys, shorts, gloves, socks and protection. Each garment is designed and cut to suit female riders, with great features such as; lightweight, quick-drying and wicking fabrics, reinforcement in all the key spots, hardwearing sublimated graphics, as well as distinctive styles and colours to ensure riders look as good as they feel.

Bend36 – Womens Chamois Cream

Distributor: Chicken Cycle Kit

Made from all natural active ingredients which help to:

– Protect the skin during long rides

– Prevent bacterial and fungal infections

– Soothe redness and repair skin damage

– Moisturise

Bell – Avenue LED MIPS Women’s Road Helmet

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Usually, when it comes to value, compromises are made. With the Avenue, Bell took a hard line against that! They gave it carefully sculpted vents and a graceful shape. They packed it with the same features and attention to detail as Bells’ flagship models, such as the Sweat Guide liner and No-Twist Tri-Glides for ease of adjustment. Not to mention integrated MIPS. Bell have also incorporated a bright, 20-lumen USB rechargeable rear LED into their easy-to-use Ergo Fit system.

Tern Bicycles – GSD

Distributor: Moore Large

The Tern GSD is designed to carry two kids, a week’s worth of groceries, or a whole lot of cargo, but it’s only 180 cm long—the same length as a standard bike. It adjusts to fit riders from 150 – 195 cm—so mom, dad and the kids can all share it. With room for up to two Thule Yepp Maxi child seats, the GSD lets you ditch the minivan.

Batribike – Quintessential

Distributor: Batribike

The Quintessential is a classically styled electric bike with a fashionable vintage look. The 10.4Ah battery is cleverly hidden in the saddlebag and the look is completed with basket and colour matched chain guard and mudguards. Built in Europe using Danish design and electrics, with an industry-leading transferable warranty. RRP: £1,299. Dealers wanted – exclusive areas available. 01427 787774 info@batribike.com.

Basil – Mosse Bicycle Rain Trenchcoat

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The Basil Mosse bicycle raincoat perfectly combines style and function in ladies cycling clothing. The jacket is waterproof and windproof to 5.000WP and 5.000MVP respectively, whilst still remaining fully breathable. The raincoat is also equipped with a range of clever features including; a detachable hood, soft mesh and taffeta lining with handy side pockets, adjustable sleeves, expandable sides to allow freedom of movement when cycling and tone-on-tone reflection to increase your visibility in the dark. Available in sizes S to XL.