BikeBiz’s guide to the latest indoor trainers and power meters

This month, we take a look at the latest indoor trainers and power meters from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Saris, JetBlack, LifeLine, Feedback Sports, Garmin, 4iiii Innovations, FSA, Miche, LOOK, Topeak and Continental

Saris – MP1

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Featuring Saris Nfinity Technology, the MP1 brings the freedom of riding outside to training indoors. Compatible with most brands of turbo trainer, it aims to make indoor training more enjoyable, more realistic and more beneficial. How? By allowing the bike to move left, right, forwards and backwards; with 6 degrees of angle and 23.5cm (9.5”) of fore and aft travel to recreate how the bike moves under a rider. This movement helps alleviate pressure points which often occur when riding indoors, but also recruits micro-muscles for balance, giving the rider a more rounded workout, too.

JetBlack – Volt

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The Volt from JetBlack is an accessible and rider optimised, performance-driven electromagnetic trainer. It comes pre-assembled with an 11-speed cassette making it super easy to start riding. It has been designed with industry-standard protocols and electronics to seamlessly connect with the most popular training platforms including Zwift. The Volt is extremely quiet and provides an exceptional riding experience for both rim and disc brake bikes.

LifeLine – Rocker Plate

Distributor: Hotlines

The Lifeline Rocker Plate adds an extra level of realism to your indoor training. The 13-degree side to side rock simulates the balance of road riding and requires the rider to maintain balance on the bike. This helps to build your core strength and has the added benefit of relieving some of the stress on the bike frame that is associated with long term static training. It is compatible with most market-leading trainers.

Feedback Sports – Omnium Trainer

Distributor: 2pure

The Omnium Bike Trainer series with Live Ride Technology offers the most natural and enjoyable ride experience available. The adaptable fork mount and folding compact design delivers unmatched compatibility and portability. Whether you need a travel trainer for work, or for that upcoming A-priority race – train anywhere, on any bike, any day on the Omnium Portable Trainer.

Garmin – Rally Power Pedals

Distributor: Madison

Coming in three different flavours depending on what type of pedals you want to ride (SPD, SPD-SL and LOOK), the Garmin Rally power meters are designed to transfer seamlessly between bikes, making power measurement easier than ever. They provide total cycling dynamics including total power, cadence, left/right balance and pedal stroke analysis. They also come in a single-sided version which can be upgraded later if you get the taste for training with power.

4iiii Innovations – Precision Factory Install

Distributor: Pinpoint CE

Known for their accuracy and reliability 4iiii power meters are ridden by top professionals, including Israel Start-Up Nation’s Alex Dowsett and Chris Froome. IBDs can now offer their customers the same Precision Powermeter to be fitted to their own left-sided crank arm. Installed under laboratory conditions here in the UK and with a 1 week turnaround time the Factory Fit Precision Powermeter retails at £299.99. 4iiii power meters come with a three-year warranty.

FSA – Powerbox Carbon Road 386Evo

Distributor: Windwave

FSA’s Road PowerBox Carbon Crankset employs a P2M convertible spider design for multiple chainring options. FSA’s hollow carbon arms and BB386EVO spindle mated together produce a very lightweight, extremely versatile power meter crankset available with a double chaining configuration.

– Hollow carbon arms with UD finish

– Forged and then CNC machined AL6061 spider

– 30mm forged AL7050 BB386Evo axle

– AL7075 100% CNC chainrings

– Optimized for 11 speed systems

– Including R/L Balance and Bluetooth

Miche – Attiva SRM

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The new Attiva Chainset is something of a phenomenon in the power meter market; a combination of Miche’s component manufacturing expertise and SRM’s vast knowledge of Power Meter technology, creating the most affordable SRM spider-based Power Meter on the market. And unlike other chainsets that are adapted to be compatible with SRM, the Attiva doesn’t require you to recalibrate the power meter when upgrading or changing your chainring ratio. Compatible with 9, 10, or 11 speed for Road or Triathlon.

LOOK – Exakt

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Exakt power meter is the result of a close collaboration between two leaders: LOOK and SRM. LOOK invented in 1984 the first automatic pedal, revolutionising the world of cycling. Continuing to evolve this technology in recent decades, LOOK pedals are a model of innovation and performance. Imagine a totally integrated power meter, extremely accurate, reliable and ultra-light! The Exakt power meter changes the rules and redefines the limits to enter in a world of precision, control and constant progression.

Saris – H3 Direct Drive Smart Trainer

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Capable of withstanding up to 2000 watts, replicating gradients of up to 20% and producing less than 59 decibels whilst doing so, the H3 Direct Drive Smart Trainer is Saris’ flagship model. Used by the Trek-Segafredo World Tour teams, the H3 is cheaper than comparable models from competitor brands, but every bit as accurate. The trainer is direct drive, so no need for a rear wheel, whilst the freehub is compatible with 8-11 speed cassettes. The trainer comes with both thru-axle and quick-release kits, allowing bikes with both disc and rim brakes to be used.

Topeak – Drybag

Distributor: Extra UK

The Topeak Drybag is perfect for mounting a smartphone on your handlebars for navigation and quick access, but the waterproof, sonically welded construction makes it perfect for running the latest training apps paired with a smart trainer or power meter to keep all your stats within easy reach, and your phone protected. This versatile drybag is available in versions for 6” and 5” screen as well as iPhone specific fitments making it the ideal addition to any training bike.

Continental – Hometrainer II

Distributor: ZyroFisher, Raleigh, i-ride, Bob Elliot

Indoor trainers which require use of the rear wheel put unusual demands on your tyre that can result in premature wear. The Hometrainer tyre has a special low-temperature compound that is both hardwearing and smooth running. This ensures that the tyre lasts, coping easily with the added lateral stresses of trainer use. The quiet running tread helps not to disturb the neighbours too much! Available in sizes 700×23/32, 26×1.75, 27.5×2.0.