BikeBiz’s guide to the latest indoor trainers and power meters

This month we take a look at the latest indoor trainers and power meters, including LifeLine, Saris, Tacx, Topeak, Elite, Rotor, Look/SRM, SRAM Quarq, Easton, Stages and Minoura

LifeLine – Xplova NOZA S Smart Trainer

Distributor: Hotlines

The latest addition to the Lifeline home training range, the Xplova NOZA S Smart Trainer offers exceptional performance and value for money. With backing and input from tech giant Acer, it operates across both ANT+ and Bluetooth data protocols and pairs easily with the most popular online training programs including Zwift and TrainerRoad. Test riders have been used in the development to make sure it meets and exceeds the needs for your next home workout.

Saris – MP1 Infinity Motion Platform

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The new Saris MP1 has been specially designed to enhance the virtual training experience, featuring Nfinity Technology that revolutionises traditional indoor training by bringing the movement of the bike indoors. The platform has a maximum fore-aft travel of 9.5” and a side-to-side angle of up to 6° which offers an improved experience by requiring the rider to balance as they would on the bike and exercise more muscle groups than traditional training improving comfort and engagement. Compatible with all major brands and models of bike trainers and suitable for road and MTB riders.

Tacx – Neo 2T

Distributor: ZyroFisher (Garmin from 01/08)

The iconic, progressive and popular NEO 2 Smart is optimized into an even quieter and more powerful Smart direct drive. The motor is redesigned in order to provide a better indoor cycling experience and ride feel, especially during climbs and sprints. The NEO 2T Smart is more silent than ever thought possible and without question the most powerful, realistic and accurate bike trainer to date.

Topeak – RideCase

Distributor: Extra UK

The RideCase for iPhone has a scratch-resistant, dual-density, non-slip, polymer/rubber exoskeleton for shock and impact protection that securely holds your phone while on the go. Its unique and full angle adjustable mount allows viewing in landscape or portrait orientation and lets you mount or remove the RideCase in seconds. The RideCase mount allows you to use your phone’s accelerometers to enable the latest steering functionality in Zwift or monitor/record your virtual workout on your phone.

Elite – Suito

Distributor: Madison

With power calculation to 2.5%, a maximum output of 2,900 watts at 60kph and incline replication of up to 15%, the Elite Suito packs an awful lot of technology into a competitively-priced package. That’s not even mentioning the fact that it comes as standard with a Shimano 11-speed cassette attached. It also packs down into a ‘suitcase-sized’ slim package, making it very easy to store under a bed or similar.

Rotor – INspider

Distributor: Velotech

To complete the family of Inpower cranks Rotor has developed a very lightweight spider integrated power meter, with a smart design that is compatible with Q RINGS oval or round rings & all ROTOR modular cranks, both 1x and 2x, Road and MTB systems. INspider is a reliable and intelligent spider-based power meter that is easy to use and install for accurate measurement of watts without complications. Now you can record power data of the highest level on any bike and share the same power meter across all your bikes with Rotor Modular cranks and chainrings. 30mm or 24mm axle. Road or MTB applications. Cranks lengths from 150mm to 175mm. Until June 30th all rotor power cranks have free chainrings of choice.

Look/SRM – Exakt Power Meter

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Exakt power meter is the result of a close collaboration between two leaders: Look and SRM. SRM developed the first power meter in 1986, then expanded this technology by equipping the greatest champions and cyclists in search of true training precision. Look invented in 1984 the first automatic pedal, revolutionizing the world of cycling. Look pedals are a model of innovation and performance. A totally integrated power meter, extremely accurate, reliable and ultra-light!

SRAM Quarq – Power Meter Spider Red/Force Axs

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Fully integrated into the chainring set to reduce weight, this power meter’s readings are accurate within +/-1.5% and aren’t affected by climate conditions during a ride. X-Range gearing technology gives you more range and a smoother gear progression, so you’re always in the right gear. Power balance measures left and right legs separately for more detailed riding insights and front shifting performance is improved for crisp and accurate shifts.

Easton – Cinch Power Meter

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The Cinch Power Meter utilises spindle-based power paired with highly adaptable EC90 SL Crankset giving the flexibility to evolve your setup. No need to buy a new power meter, just move the spindle. With an easily-accessible 400+ hour rechargeable battery, it only adds 65g to the EC90 SL’s lightweight crankset, providing cadence readings and pedal efficiency in a clean and protected spindle. Plus, with the CINCH App, you can check battery levels, install updates and calibrate on the fly.



Stages – Smart Bike

Distributor: Saddleback

Simulated riding with real bike feel and options to swap to your preferred saddle and handlebar to make it your own. Electronic shifting, braking, and steering that is programable to handle any future app developments with shift and sprint buttons integrated into the hoods. Four-position cranks 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm and 175mm. Stages Gen 3Dual-Side Power Meter. Zwift and 3rd party compatible.

Minoura – FG542 Hybrid Roller

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Minoura has been creating high-quality rollers for the global market for decades, so they know a thing or two about what it takes to improve your strength and make you at better cycling. Minoura rang of Hybrid roller continues that message with 2 models, the simple & easy to use FG220 and the FG542 with an adjustable front end and a huge range of resistance. In stock and ready for the indoor trainer season.

Saris – H3 Silent Smart Trainer

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Reliable. Durable. Quieter Than Ever Before. The H3 is Saris’ popular direct-drive smart trainer with an impressive power measurement accuracy of +/- 2%. The trainer measures power, speed and cadence without the need for external sensors and features a precision-balanced flywheel built to handle 2000 watts and replicate a 20% climbing grade. Tested to withstand heavy training, the H3’s internal cooling system will keep the electromagnetic resistance system working – and accurate – long after your legs have given out. Compatible with Shimano 8-11 speed cassettes.