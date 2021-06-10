BikeBiz’s guide to the latest kids’ bikes and accessories

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This month, we take a look at the latest kids’ bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Little Rider Co, Crème, DexShell, Squish, SDG, Ride Concepts, Hornit, Kiddimoto, ETC, Cuda Bikes, Sweet Protection, Fidlock, TSG, Troy Lee Designs, Oxford, Burley, XLC, Frog Bikes, Saracen, CUBE, Kona, ABUS, Continental, Bell and Hiplok

Little Rider Co – Tech Jersey – Rad Series

Distributor: www.littlerider.com

Technical bike jersey for ages 2-14. High quality and comfortable, it allows your little riders to look cool, boost confidence and feel fast while they are out on their two wheels. Long Sleeve Tech Jersey. Colourway: Black and Limey. Available in sizes age 2-5 and Youth Small – Youth Large.

Little Rider Co – Bike Gloves – Classic Tech Series

Distributor: www.littlerider.com

The Little Rider ‘Classic Tech Series’ is the original and most popular bike glove for Little Riders. High quality and comfortable, it allows your little riders to look cool, feel fast and stay safe while they are out on their two wheels. Safety and protection for little fingers. Technical material and hardwearing for shredding. Colourway: Limey, Orange Blast, Stealth or Hot Pink. Available in kids sizes XXS – XL.

Little Rider Co – Bike Shorts – Classic Tech Series

Distributor: www.littlerider.com

Technical kids bike shorts for added protection, comfort and PRO inspired design. Safety and Protection for little riders. Technical material and hardwearing for shredding. Colourway: Stealth. Available in sizes 18in-30in waist.

Crème – Mini Molly

Distributor: Hotlines

Based on Crème’s most popular ladies bikes and available in 20in or 24in models, the Mini Molly is sophisticated and elegant. Designed to leave plenty of room for growth, saddle and stem height is widely adjustable. To keep things clean and maintenance-free, it is equipped with a 3-speed internal speed hub with an integrated coaster brake. The Mini Molly comes in a range of fantastic colours and features a classic wicker basket making it both functional and distinctive.

DexShell – Children’s Waterproof Socks

Distributor: Troll Outdoors

DexShell’s wide range of waterproof and fully breathable socks include these children’s socks designed to keep the little ones dry and warm whatever the weather. Hard-wearing and comfortable, they have been designed to allow children to be children. Splashing through puddles and jumping in the mud can be positively encouraged safe in the knowledge that their feet will remain dry and warm at all times. Ideal for on and off the bike activities, they feature a Porelle waterproof membrane and a soft bamboo lining that is fully breathable and flexible ensuring all-day comfort.

Squish – Squish 18

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Not every child can jump from a 16in wheel bike to a 20in wheel, and feeling comfortable is crucial for your child to enjoy their time on two wheels. Our 18in Squish is not only sized perfectly to make the transition through frame sizes as enjoyable as possible but also follows a similar spec to its smaller siblings, so no gears to master just yet. 18in wheels and a 9.5in frame are ideal for children aged 4yrs+. Weight just 6.66kg.

SDG – Junior Pro Kit

Distributor: Silverfish

Ready to take your children’s riding adventures to the next level? The industry’s first all-in-one premium youth components upgrade kit is available from SDG – skilfully engineered and manufactured for the little shredder in the family! Since day one, SDG has been at the forefront of the MTB saddle game, supporting riders for over 20 years. While many are still on board and riding today, they too are having children of their own, which has allowed us to see the need for quality youth components that were truly designed to fit smaller bodies.

Ride Concepts – Youth Shoes Range

Distributor: Silverfish

With its three youth shoes range, Ride Concepts is dedicated to delivering high quality, performance footwear to all riders. Whether it’s the DJ and street of the Vice shoe you’re looking for or something ready for the bike park like the Wildcat or Livewire both of which feature a high-grip 6.0 DST sole for flat pedal performance you’ll be guaranteed a great riding shoe that exceeds to demands of even the biggest mountains.



Hornit – Helmets

Distributor: Raleigh

Hornit helmets are designed with the spirit of individuality, with a helmet to suit every personality. We have a wide range of designs from Lazy Llamas to the stealthy Hammerhead Shark. Most importantly they keep kids heads safe but stylish! Our helmets are fully adjustable, comfortable and lightweight, but also come with the added safety feature of an integrated LED light.

Kiddimoto – Super Junior Balance Bike

Distributor: kiddimoto.co.uk

Get ready for a summer of fun with the Super Junior Balance Bike and a full set of matching accessories from Kiddimoto, the UK’s oldest and original balance bike brand. This dinky ride is expertly crafted so it’s lightweight and light on the planet too, thanks to its environmentally-friendly water-based paint and minimal packaging. Built to withstand non-stop toddler play, with puncture-proof tyres and ergonomic design this balance bike develops imagination, gross motor skills, boosts 2-wheel bike confidence and improves balance and coordination. The best first bike for a lifetime of memorable rides.

ETC – Towbuddy

Distributor: Moore Large

The Towbuddy allows you and your child to explore further by attaching them safely and securely to your bike and travelling at your speed. The fork stabiliser arm keeps the child’s forks straight whilst riding and stops there from being any unexpected changes in balance. Once you arrive at your destination you can securely attach the Towbuddy to your bike without tools using the included stow attachment. And when you are ready to go again simply extend the arm and attach using simple quick-release mechanisms.

Cuda Bikes – Cuda Trace

Distributor: Moore Large

We know that price is an important factor when buying a children’s bike as they can often have a huge growth spurt and that new bike they purchased is now looking a little small and has had little use. The new 2021 Trace range has been designed with affordability in mind but without comprising how well the bike rides. The result is lightweight bikes from 10in balance bike up to 26in wheel ATB bikes, all at a great price.





Sweet Protection – Ripper JR MIPS

Distributor: Jungle Products

The Ripper Junior helmet is a performance mountain bike helmet made in a youth-specific shell size especially engineered for smaller and more elastic heads with relatively higher volume and lower density EPS. This is a one-size (48-53cm) helmet with a turn-dial adjustment system. This model is equipped with MIPS, a technology that reduces rotational forces on the brain. Available in five colours.

Sweet Protection – Knee And Elbow Guards

Distributor: Jungle Products

Thin, light and elastic, the knee and elbow guards protect you from those bumps and scratches that inevitably occur on a long day out. SAS-TEC provides shock-absorbing properties yet a slim look and feel. If you’re into trail biking and want some protection, without the bulk of pads, these are the guards for you.

Fidlock – Water Bottle

Distributor: Ison Distribution

A colourful and striking design, the Twist Bottle 450 is a scaled-down version of Fidlock’s well know cageless bottles. Using the same Twist magnetic mounting method, this ‘cageless’ bottle simply attaches to the base with a simple click and is released with a twist of the wrist. This version comes in the option of a bike base mounting for those with bottle cage bosses on their bike or the Uni base enabling it to be mounted without braze-ons.

TSG – Junior Padset Old School

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Designed for Junior bike riders looking to take their bike riding to the next level while staying protected. A retro-inspired set of pads that will leave any parent with a smile on their face. The set includes knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards, a reasonably priced kit that features EVA cup foam and PE caps to keep young knees and elbows protected If they did happen to take a tumble.





Troy Lee Designs – A1 Classic MIPS Youth Helmet

Distributor: Saddleback

The Troy Lee Designs A1 Classic MIPS Youth Helmet puts safety front and centre, making it perfect for youngsters who feel the call of the trails. It has a reinforced polycarbonate shell, leading MIPS protection and an EPS liner that extends over the temples and lower head for superb impact protection. An adjustable retention system will keep the groms comfortable and happy all day long, whilst a washable single-piece liner makes cleaning easy even after the muckiest of rides.

Oxford – Little Explorer

Distributor: Oxford

Traditional child seat that provides little more involvement than a view of a parent’s back and a sense of being in control. The cross-bar seat has a top tube fixing (not suitable for carbon frames) that is suitable for ages 3-6 years with a weight limit of 22kgs. The explorer will fit most bikes with a crossbar and ergonomic padded seat. For extra security, the explorer comes with footpegs with straps.

Burley – Kazoo

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The Kazoo is a single-speed tag-a-long bike, providing a perfect platform for learning how to ride on their own. The aluminium bar attachment has a double locking mechanism for extra security and improved handling, whilst the handlebar and seat post can be adjusted easily. The Kazoo’s lightweight frame offers excellent durability and stability for a smooth ride. Recommended for children between the ages of 4-10 and up to a maximum weight of 28.5kg.

XLC – Stabilisers

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

These XLC stabilisers offer a balanced and stable riding solution for children making steps towards riding on their own. These enable children to practice riding in a safe and secure fashion, inspiring confidence whilst riding a bike and encouraging them to continue riding long into the future. Compatible with most children’s bikes, the solid steel rims can withstand a maximum weight of 30kg.

Frog Bikes – Children’s Bicycles

Distributor: Frog Bikes

Frog Bikes is a leading manufacturer of lightweight, high-quality kids’ bikes, enjoyed by millions of children across the globe. The full range, made in Great Britain, comprises balance, first pedal, hybrid, road, MTB and track bikes, to cater for all ages, abilities, and cycling disciplines. And, as a brand that cares about protecting the planet around us, we are continually working to integrate sustainability into each aspect of the business, wherever possible.

Saracen – Ariel Junior

Distributor: Sportline

The Saracen Ariel JNR uses a scaled-down version of our fully-fledged Ariel, so you know it’s got what it takes to tackle the toughest trails out there. Designed for serious young riders aged from seven to nine, we’ve gone for a 24-inch wheel and 120mm of travel – a perfect fit for riders 125-145cm tall.

CUBE – Cubie 120 Walk

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry B.V.

Despite its simple appearance, CUBE has put a lot of thought into the Cubie 120. Low standover gives plenty of freedom of movement and all components are finished with smooth edges to make the inevitable tumbles as safe as possible. Proper pneumatic tyres are grippy and comfortable and the steering angle limiter helps prevent accidents caused by over-enthusiastic steering. There’s even a carry handle integrated into the seat.

Kona – Makena

Distributor: www.konaworld.com

When you’re a kid, riding a bike is the ultimate form of freedom. The Makena is the perfect starter bike for your little cyclist. This kid-friendly frame features 20in wheels with chubby 2.6in tyres for excellent traction, Samox Cranks with a 28-tooth chainring and low standover make it friendly for the littles, while a 1x drivetrain allows for single-handed shifting and make it an awesome first “real” bike.

ABUS – Anuky 2.0

Distributor: Extra UK

Safety, comfort and stylish design – the Anuky 2.0 children’s helmet from ABUS is a winner for children and parents alike. A simple size adjustment system with fine adjustment functions ensures that the helmet fits perfectly on your head. The soft padding can be removed and washed when required and the large integrated rear LED light offers 180-degree visibility. Available in Small and medium sizes in an array of colours and designs.

Continental – Cross King 20in/24in

Distributor: ZyroFisher, Raleigh, i-ride, Bob Elliot

Conti’s all-rounder trail tyre is now available in the smaller dimensions of 20”x2.0 & 24×2.0”. With enough grip for wet trails yet super-fast rolling thanks to an offset centre tread design, the Cross King can be fitted as a general use tyre of children’s bikes, from the school run to the trail centre. Also available – the semi-slick Double Fighter for when the road is the main area of use. Available in many dimensions including 16,20 and 24×1.75in.





Bell – Sidetrack II

Distributor: ZyroFisher

With more all-around coverage and optional MIPS protection, the Sidetrack II is suited for the adventurous grom in your life. This all-mountain helmet features a fusion in-mould polycarbonate shell and offers a removable visor, an easy adjustable fit system, our sweat guide padding, No-Twist Tri-Glides and a ready-for-action style that will get your child motivated to hit the trail and keep them protected whilst doing so.

Hiplok – Z-Lok/Ankr Mini

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The perfect combination for any child on the move is the Z-Lok combo offering security without the worry of lost keys and the Ankr Mini offering a permanent securing fixture for a kids bike or scooter at home. The Z-Lok fits neatly into any school bag or coat pocket ensuring peace of mind whilst out of sight. The Hiplok Ankr Mini with its unique design means mounting bolts are inaccessible once a lock is in place, giving solid security when in use but allowing Ankr Mini to be relocated if required.