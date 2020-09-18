BikeBiz’s guide to the latest mountain bikes and accessories

Share Facebook

This month we take a look at the latest mountain bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including TSG, Lapierre, RRP, Niner, Weldtite, NS Bikes, SDG, Continental, Gusset, XLC, Ergon, Giro, Yeti, Hutchinson Tires, Kali, Coyote, Scicon Sports, DT Swiss and Smith Optics

TSG – Scope Helmet

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The Scope is TSG’s flagship mountain bike enduro helmet featuring superior head coverage, enhanced adjustability and a brand new look and construction, the lower fitting profile delivers better coverage for a riders temples, while 3-point height adjustability makes the fit of the helmet super customisable and therefore secure and comfortable. Additional features of the ultra-modern design include a channel for the secure fit of headlamps and POV cameras; a dynamic venting system integrated into the design of the shell and a visor with space to hold goggles securely when not worn.

Lapierre – Zesty AM FIT 5.0

Distributor: Raleigh UK

The Zesty. Our original do-it-all bike is a true all-mountain machine; enduro levels of descending stability combined with XC climbing ability will keep the grin factor up all day. Small and medium models fitted with 27.5 wheels as standard, whilst a medium 29 option bridges the gap to large and Xlarge 29ers. Full carbon ultimate frame. RockShox Revelation RC. GX Eagle 12 speed. X1 Carbon eagle boost crank.

RRP – Bolt On

Distributor: Extra UK

ProGuard Bolt On is the first large direct-mount mudguard of its type. It offers outstanding protection from mud and spray and provides a slick factory look thanks to not requiring zip ties or velcro straps to secure it in place. 2 sizes: Standard offers high levels of protection. Mini is ideal for all year round offering good protection that’s more discreet.

Niner – RIP 9 RDO

Distributor: ZyroFisher

For more than a decade, the RIP 9 RDO trail bike has ruled our off-road line-up. This flagship bike has evolved again. Our do-it-all trail bike hits the sweet spot with 140mm of consistent, controlled CVA suspension, progressive and adjustable geometry, and increased frame stiffness. Plus it’s got more standover for 170mm dropper posts, longer reach, and a shorter head tube. More versatile and capable than ever before, reach for your RIP to tackle any trail.

Weldtite – Cyclo SRAM DUB Removal Tool (12 Notch 46mm OD)

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Designed for removal and replacement of 12 notch 46mm outer diameter bottom brackets including SRAM DUB and Rotor Bsa30. The unique design features socket (3/8”) and wrench drive (25mm) for maximum and accurate application of torque. The remover is part of Cyclo’s workshop range, made from forged steel for strength and durability and machined for accuracy. Lifetime guarantee on all Cyclo tools.

NS Bikes – Define AL 150

Distributor: Hotlines

The stunning Define range from NS is now available in Alloy, with every detail of the frame sweated to make it as light and elegant as possible. Unique features include adjustable geometry which allows the BB to be raised or lowered, and semi-integrated cable guides that offer a practical, easy-to-service solution for cable routing. The 4-bar suspension design’s kinematics keep pedal bob exceptionally low and its pivots run on durable, sealed bearings. 130mm, 150mm and 160mm travel options available.

SDG – Bel-Air 3.0 saddle

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The original, only better. New for 2020, SDG’s Bel-Air version three maintains the iconic shape, with a slight rear rise profile, on a proven 140mm platform. Taking advantage of new materials and manufacturing techniques to further enhance the performance, overall aesthetics and bring time-tested comfort along for the ride. With more colour offerings than a bag of Skittles, the SDG Bel-Air 3.0 extends premium craftsmanship across the line-up and hits several price points thanks to a range of rail options.

Continental – B+ ShieldWall System

Distributor: Madison, Raleigh, i-ride, Bob Elliot

Spanning three tread patterns and two widths of 2.6 and 2.8, the popular Shieldwall MTB range is now extended to B+. Suitable for e-bikes, the tubeless-ready casing can be fitted easily and inflated using a standard track pump. An extra cross-woven casing ply provides sturdy protection in all types of terrain. Available models – Cross King, Mountain King, Trail King.

Gusset – S2 Lock on Grips

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The grip of your dreams – now in an extra soft compound version! Utilising different size diamond knurling top and bottom, and eccentric core to give more padding on the topside and under your palm, ribbed underside for finger grip, as well as a dedicated thumb grip area when you’re gripping tight and pulling back. We also added extra security ribs on top to stop your hands blowing off the end of the bars when you’re sending it deep.

XLC – E-Bike Rucksack – BA-S94

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

With a 23-litre capacity and specially-designed eBike battery compartment, this is no ordinary rucksack. Crafted from water-repellent 210D nylon, this bag is packed full of features and compartments making it ideally suited for the trails. The battery compartment’s location has been carefully considered regarding weight balance and is afforded extra protection by a protective plate. Anatomically shaped straps and air vents on the inward-facing side of the bag have been designed with comfort and performance in mind.

Ergon – SM Enduro Saddle

Distributor: Extra UK

Developed in conjunction with Fab Barel, Richie Rude, Cody Kelly, Joe Barnes, Remy Metailler to name but a few. The narrow and short V-shape seating surface ensures optimum freedom of movement and easy position shifting. The saddle enhances steering input and control to the bike through the inside of your thighs, hence the contact zones being padded all-around.

Giro – Fixture MIPS helmet

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Fixture MIPS brings confident mountain bike style and breezy ventilation together in a compact design that complements nearly any ride – especially when there’s dirt under tread. Some of our best features, like in-mould construction coupled with the ease and comfort of our acclaimed Roc Loc Sport fit system, offer the versatility you need to ride everything from fire-road adventures to swooping singletrack trails. The Roc Loc also is seamlessly integrated with the Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS), which can redirect energy and provide more protection in certain impacts.

Yeti – SB115

Distributor: Silverfish UK

With 35 years of making the most desirable MTBs, Yeti Cycles knows its stuff. Its latest creation is the bang-on-trend SB115. Combining the lightness of an XC race bike with the capabilities of an enduro rig, this carbon 29” er is as efficient uphill and it is fun on the descents. Available in three build levels and as a frame only option, all SB115 models are fully covered by Yeti’s no B.S. lifetime frame warranty.

Hutchinson Tires – Kraken Racing Lab

Distributor: Windwave

The latest addition to Hutchinson’s XC/Trail range, the Kraken Racing Lab is the result of close collaboration between designers, engineers and Hutchinson athletes. The Kraken offers a fast, agile and reassuring ride thanks to the addition of high lateral knobs allowing maximum cornering confidence through rough terrain. Available in two 29 x 2.30 constructions, ultra-light 127 TPI or ultra-versatile 66 TPI coupled with Hardskin bead-to-bead reinforcement, the Kraken Racing Lab will satisfy everyone from pure performance addicts to Trail enthusiasts.

Kali – Strike Elbow and Knee Guards

Distributor: Oxford Products

Features:

– Xelion 3D moulded main pad

– Additional EVA padding in critical areas for added protection

– Lightweight compression fabric front with breathable mesh back panel

– Highly perforated pad design provides excellent ventilation

– Convenient slip-on sleeve design

– Elastic cuffs top and bottom with non-slip bands to prevent slippage

Coyote – Zodiac

Distributor: Insync Bikes

The Zodiac is built around a lightweight aluminium frame making it strong and responsive, with a tread pattern ensuring it is suitable for off-road riding and rough terrain. Lightweight alloy rims add style and reduce weight, and a powerful disc type brake system provides rapid stopping power. With a mountain bike-specific saddle and steel low-rise handlebars, the Zodiac also features 21-speed Shimano gears with mega range feature to minimise the impact of steep hills. It comes in frame sizes 15in, 16in, 17.5in and 19in and is priced at £325.

Scicon Sports – Aerocomfort MTB Bike Travel Bag

Distributor: Scicon Sports

More than simply adding extra room to fit plus-sized wheels and tyres, Scicon’s MTB bike travel bag offers a compact design and two fold-down sides for easier loading, capable of accommodating modern geometry mountain bikes with wider tyres. Featuring an internal bike stand, internal wheel pockets and multiple rigid protection shields, the Aerocomfort MTB Bike Travel Bag provides all-round protection to get your bike to your next destination in one piece.

DT Swiss – XMC1501

Distributor: Madison

The DT Swiss Spline 1 has long set the standard for premium alloy MTB wheels, their renowned mix of ride quality, reliability and exceptional strength to weight ratios have made them favourites all around the world. Following extensive lab-based and real-world testing DT’s engineering team in Biel decided that there was really only one place to go – carbon. So the 3rd generation Spline 1 now sports a brand new bespoke 30 mm wide carbon rim design to push DT’s signature wheel system to ever greater heights and even lower weights.

Smith Optics – Mainline MIPS

Distributor: Ultra Sport EU

The pinnacle helmet in Smith’s mountain bike collection is the all-new, DH certified Smith Mainline MIPS full-face helmet. Featuring complete Koroyd coverage and the MIPS rotational system, the Smith Mainline provides exceptional protection while combining internal air channels and open exhaust ports to maximise breathability. As goggle fit and ventilation are crucial for gruelling days, the AirEvac system relieves hot air that builds up on your goggles, to prevent fogging.

Smith Optics – Convoy MIPS – Sage

Distributor: Ultra Sport EU

The Convoy helmet provides mountain bikers with an exceptional custom fit and elevated protection wrapped in Smith’s signature style. By integrating Smith’s proven VaporFit fit system with a MIPS liner system, the Convoy delivers a tailor-made fit for every rider across four unique shell sizes. The Convoy’s AirEvac ventilation system and engineered eyewear storage delivers the ultimate integration you expect from a Smith helmet.