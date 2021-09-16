BikeBiz’s guide to the latest MTBs and accessories

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest MTBs and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Claud Butler, Gusset Grips, Ragley, Leatt, Identiti Bikes, SDG, Fox, Wolf Tooth, Bluegrass, Renthal Cycling, Bont, Fizik, Rockstop, Lapierre, Zefal, Miles Wide Industries, Saracen, Pearl iZUMi, Oxford, Transition, Forme, MET, NiteRider and TSG

Claud Butler – Alpina

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Available in either 29in or 27.5in our Alpina lives up to its long-standing heritage by offering a great spec and price for today’s buoyant MTB market. The hydro-formed frame with internal cable routing sets the scene and is finished off perfectly with a well thought out specification including SR Suntour XCT 100mm forks, 27spd Shimano drivetrain and classic looking Kenda Honey Badgers.

Gusset Grips – S2 lock-on

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The finishing touch to any bike and one of your main points of contact while riding. Tried and tested by some of the best in the business including UK legends Matt Jones and Scott Beaumont. Gusset’s premium range of grips are available in Lock-on, slide-on, and dual lock-on, as well as multiple compounds and up to nine colours.

Ragley – Marley

Distributor: Hotlines

Using 6061 alloy tubing, the Marley is light, punchy and versatile whilst providing enough compliance for comfort over longer rides. The value-focussed 2.0 model features a Deore 10sp groupset, RockShox Recon forks, tubeless ready wheels and 3C EXO+ Maxxis tyres. The 1.0 model ups performance with a Deore 11 speed groupset, Brand-X Ascend dropper post and a Marzocchi Z2 fork.

Leatt – MTB 5.0 Jacket

Distributor: Hotlines

A high-performance MTB jacket ready for anything the trails and weather can throw at it. A three-layer Hydradri membrane achieves a waterproof rating of 30,000mm, keeping out the heaviest of downpours. It is extremely breathable too – rated at 23.000g/m2. Other handy features include an adjustable hood that pulls over all sizes of helmets. Available in three stylish colourways.

Identiti Bikes –Aka

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The Identiti AKA is a proper mountain bike. A pedal up, pedal along, blitz down kind of affair. Take it to the flow trails at your local trail centre, go off-piste, or take it to your local bmx track – it’ll put a smile on your face.

SDG – Bel-Air 3.0 Saddle

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Ultimate comfort and performance, based on two decades of the proven Bel-Air profile, enhanced with contemporary aesthetics, geometry and the latest technological advancements. V3.0 has already won the highest praise from the MTB media; awarded 10 out of 10 and ‘Editor’s Choice’ by MBR and ‘Most Wanted’ by MBUK. Available with Steel, Lux-Alloy or Carbon rails and in a great range of colours to complement any bike.

Fox – 34 Fork Family

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Fox introduces the all-new 34 family of forks. The 34 is the hard-charging do it all trail fork and the 34 Step-Cast is tailor-made for the rigours of modern XC racing. Both new models feature incredible sensitivity, great adjustment options as well as brand new lower leg castings incorporating air/oil bypass channels and shaving grams to give improved stiffness-to-weight.



Wolf Tooth – B-Rad

Distributor: Saddleback

Along with its matching B-Rad Mount, the Wolf Tooth Medium Strap and Accessory Mount allows riders to carry all their trail day essentials, from waterproofs to water bottle and sun cream, on their bike frame. Being light and made from durable, rust-proof materials, unlike a heavy pannier it won’t spoil the fun of those looking to ride hard.

Bluegrass – Prizma Gloves

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

One of four gloves in the Bluegrass protective clothing range, the Prizma 3D MTB gloves make hard lines easier. This is thanks to their ergonomic shape and refined internal seam construction, helping keep your hands firmly on the bars without distractions. Perhaps the most defining feature of these gloves is the 3D TPR prisms which stick out on top of the glove to protect the knuckles & the top of the hand.

Renthal Cycling – Fatbar Lite 35 Alloy

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Renthal are market leaders in handlebar technology offering bars in Carbon and Alloy. The Fatbar Lite 35 ticks all the boxes with an ample width, an optimized lightweight taper tube construction and four rise options. The Renthal Fatbar Lite 35 is the ultimate lightweight, trail-proof alloy handlebar.

Bont – Vaypor G

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

High-end, high-performance gravel shoes from Bont. Stiff, comfortable, and excellently designed racing shoes for when you want maximum power transfer. Sharing many similarities with the famed Vaypor S, the Vaypor G’s bring Bont’s market-leading technology into a shoe that’s made for riders with a passion for dirt.

Fizik– X5 Artica

Distributor: Extra UK

The Fizik Artica X5 is the perfect winter MTB cycling shoe for warmth, comfort, protection, and performance riding in even the coldest, wettest conditions off-road. Constructed with a fully waterproof yet highly breathable membrane with a fleece-lined upper and an internal speed lace system that is easy to use with gloves.

Rockstop – Frameguard-E

Distributor: Extra UK

Frameguard-E is a tough metal-reinforced polymer moulding that easily attaches to your E-Bike to stop damage to the motor/battery casing and lower downtube. The impact of rock strikes around the crank area of the frame is absorbed and dispersed, instead of being able to crack, dent, or shatter your bike. Velcro attachments allow the Frameguard to be easily removed for maintenance.

Lapierre – Edge 2.7

Distributor: Raleigh UK

Cycling for everyone! That’s been the philosophy at Lapierre for 70 years. And the Edge 3.7 is for anyone who wants to have their first experience on the trails. Lapierre’s know-how developed on high-end bikes is now available for all models in the range. Discover the joy of riding the trails, tackling your first descent, riding alone, with family or friends, all on a small budget.

Zefal – Z Hydro Race XC

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The Z Hydro XC is a hydration backpack with a 2-litre water bladder designed for 2 to 3-hour rides. The water bladder is BPA-free guaranteed and is easy to clean thanks to the wide opening at the top. Boasting a large, main pocket; an expandable outer pocket for a jacket and two additional storage pockets with one of those being soft for glasses or a smartphone.



Miles Wide Industries – Fork Cork

Distributor: Gone Biking Mad

Not everyone wants their bike to look like a pack mule, to them stealth is the name of the game and it doesn’t get more stealth than using a Fork Cork to stash your keys/cash/co2 inflator/and anything else you can jam inside a steerer tube. Fits and removes in seconds whilst also being super secure and plugging that mud trap.



Saracen – Mantra Elite LSL

Distributor: Madison

The Mantra Elite LSL is a trail ripping hardcore hardtail that can tear up the loam, slice through the slop or even take on a bike park. A 6061 aluminium frame is matched to our tried and tested LSL geometry to provide the ultimate ride. The Elite model brings a Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork with 140mm of chunder-smoothing travel, making light work of the roughest trails.

Pearl iZUMi – Elevate Knee Pads

Distributor: Madison

The Elevate pads are medium weight with excellent breathability that offer the protection you want for enduro and trail riding. They use D3O’s flexible LP1 viscoelastic pads for premium protection, wrapped in lightweight four-way stretch Cordura® for incredible durability. Direct ventilation through the front of the pads help keep you cool, so you can keep your pads up while pedalling, and our extended over-the-thigh design minimizes slippage.

Oxford – Cliqr Stem Cap Mount

Distributor: Oxford

The CLIQR Stem Cap Mount offers the most discrete and central mounting position for biking adventures. Replacing the existing bike’s stem cap with the lightweight and durable CLIQR mount. CLIQR uses a dual locking, fail-safe mechanism to mount almost any device in the most convenient position for you. CLIQR range is manufactured from glass-filled nylon due to its superior mechanical properties, lightweight and durability.

Transition – Patrol

Distributor: Windwave

The pure-bred party animal. The mixed wheel Patrol has a new haircut but is still down for anything and truly unapologetic when it comes to shredding trail.Being one of the longest standing bikes in the Transition line-up, it was the obvious choice to mix it up. Updated geometry to accommodate the 29″ front/27.5″ rear wheels and revised suspension tune might just make you ride all day and then all night.

Forme – Black Rocks HT1

Distributor: Moore Large

The Black Rocks HT was developed with our love of hardtail MTB’s and a desire to hone in on off road skills and line choices. This all new series is your bridge to better terrain and more challenging conditions. It is designed with modern, long and low geometry, often found on aggressive Trail/Enduro bikes, with all the key points considered.

MET – Parachute MCR

Distributor: Raleigh

The Parachute MCR is MET’s convertible full-face helmet developed for enduro, all-mountain and e-MTB riding. It is designed to be truly two helmets in one. Its Magnetic Chin-bar Release, created in partnership with Fidlock®, instantly converts from full to open-face helmet and back. Featuring the MIPS brain protection system and complying with ASTM 1952-15/2032-15 (shell and chinbar) it offers the highest level of protection from linear and rotational impacts.

NiteRider – Lumina 1800 Dual

Distributor: ZyroFisher

NiteRider Lumina Dual 1800 represents the next evolution of our best-selling Lumina headlight into a dual LED set-up that produces a far-reaching beam pattern with extensive peripheral illumination; making it the ideal choice for any riding situation or terrain. The Dual emits an amazing 1800 lumens while in Boost Mode, making it one of the brightest self-contained bicycle lights available today. The Dual is also equipped with side lighting to increase your visibility day or night.

TSG – Sentinel Full Face Helmet

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Designed for riders, by riders. Designed in Switzerland and born out of necessity, TSG offers award-winning protection for BMX, Skateboard and MTB customers alike with a comprehensive range of helmets, pads, supports and clothing. The Sentinel ABS helmet is built for next-level aggressive mountain biking and BMX racing. Every TSG product is 100% team tested and lab certified.