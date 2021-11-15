BikeBiz’s guide to the latest road bikes and accessories

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest road bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Forme, BMC, The Light Blue, Tifosi, Rondo, Frog Bikes, All-City Cycles, KinesisUK, Acros, DT Swiss, Silca, Weldtite, Arundel, XLC, Selle Italia, Raceone, ABUS and fizik

Forme – Monyash 1

Distributor: Moore Large

Responsive, reliable, and comfortable. This is the machine to reach for when heading out on an epic, a Sunday club run or even a fast commute. If you are looking for a bike that you can dig deep on the lonesome roads with, whilst not being restricted on your ability to explore, then look no further. The Monyash is specifically designed to appeal to year-round endurance riding with a comfier and more versatile range of abilities than a typical performance road bike.

BMC – Team Machine SLR01 One

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Ten years ago, BMC launched a bike that kickstarted a revolution in the design and construction of the performance road bike. The Teammachine SLR has won every major title that a bike can win including; Monuments, World Championships, Olympic Games and the Tour de France. Using the combined knowledge from the past decade, we’ve changed the game again to deliver an all-new, class-leading frameset ready to lead for another ten years.

The Light Blue – Wolfson

Distributor: Ison Distribution

For those cyclists looking for a traditional rim brake steel road bike, The Light Blue’s Wolfson model is a popular choice. The frame features variable size sports geometry and provides a fast, but extremely compliant ride, ideal for fast road and sportive type riding. The Reynolds 853 tig welded frameset comes in five sizes S, S/M, M, M/L and L. Either available as frame only or in Shimano 105 or Ultegra builds with Halo wheels and Genetic finishing components.

Tifosi – Auriga Chorus

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The third generation of the multi race-winning Auriga has fully integrated internal cable routing and is Disc Brake only. It is quick in the sprints but also comfortable enough for the challenging terrain of UK road racing. Designed using CFD aerodynamics, the foil design allows air to move around the frame as efficiently as possible, meaning aerodynamics in real-world situations, not just in wind tunnels.

Rondo – HVRT

Distributor: Hotlines

HVRT is an all-out race bike, that’s responsive and aggressive but its variable geometry through the unique Twintip fork makes it one bike to do it all. The first setting with steeper angles and a lower front end is ideal for road racing. The alternative setting fits wide tires, has slacker angles is ideal for endurance rides and rougher tracks.

Frog Bikes – Road 58

Distributor: Frog Bikes

The smallest of our Road Bike range, with 20-inch wheels, Short drop child-specific handlebars and short microshift levers, the Frog Road 58 is perfect for younger children looking to experience a different style of riding. The frame has clearance to fit both slick road tyres and cyclocross tyres with more grip making it the bike of choice for young, multi-discipline racers!



Frog Bikes – Road 70

Distributor: Frog Bikes

Our Frog Road 70 is geared towards children looking to experience both on and off-road riding and racing. The short drop handlebars encourage more time on the drops getting your young racer used to all positions on the bike. 10-Speed gears with Microshift short-reach brake levers making braking easier and more comfortable for smaller hands. The frame has clearance to fit both slick and cyclocross tyres allowing the bike to handle trails and dirt as well as tarmac.

All-City Cycles – Zig Zag 105

Distributor: Ison Distribution

All-City’s answer to what a modern road bike should be. An evolution of the revolution that started in 2012 with the Mr. Pink, taken to the logical next step through the righteous application of new technology. They have built it to be a ripping fast and efficient machine that shields the rider from road chatter and unnecessary fatigue allowing them to go further, faster, and have more fun.

KinesisUK – R2 Road Bike

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Building on the success of their R1 (single chainring) all-rounder road bike, KinesisUK has responded to dealer requests for a 2x version and introduced the R2 recently. It’s a modern-day road bike ideally suited to those looking for a good pace in their ride with the added prospect of something a little more adventurous if wanting to head to some light gravel paths. Continental’s Grand Sport Race 700x32c tyres are standard, with room to spare for full guards.

Acros – Baccara SLS

Distributor: Oxford

The new super-lightweight Baccara SLS rim with a rim height of 35mm and a modern shape offers you great all-round performance and cuts quite a figure in the mountains too. Sapim CX Ray Spokes and Nineteen Road Disc hubs with straight-pull flange round them off perfectly.

DT Swiss – PR1600

Distributor: Madison

If you’re after the perfect wheelset for riding through the winter, the PR1600s from DT Swiss might well be what you’re after. They’re the best value ratchet system disc brake road wheelset, and bring DT’s legendarily reliable and easily serviced hub technology in a top value package with a weight of only 1662 grams the pair for the disc brake model. They’re also available in rim brake guise.

Silca – Tattico Mini Pump

Distributor: Saddleback

The Tattico Mini Pump, with its easy-to-grip 6061 alloy barrel, is compact enough to fit in your pocket or mount on your bike, yet big enough to be powerful. It will inflate your tyre to 120psi faster than other mini pumps and its extractable hose fits Presta and Schrader valves.

Silca – Mattone Seat Pack

Distributor: Saddleback

Mattone means ‘brick’ in Italian, which reveals the dimensions of this water-resistant, 0.61L capacity bag. It attaches to the rails with a BOA Closure System and un-zips the way a book opens, so you will find essentials easily, especially since the interior is designed to hold everything in place.

Weldtite – Ceramic Lube 100ml

Distributor: Multi Distributed (weldtite.cc)

A lube for elite competition with technology to penetrate deep and protect the drivetrain in harsh conditions under the highest loads. Optimised to enhance the efficiency of the drivetrain providing ultra-low friction and effortless performance gains. Used by Ribble Weldtite and Team DSM.

Arundel – Mandible

Distributor: Lyon Cycle

Mandible is probably Arundel’s most iconic cage with its easily recognisable and often copied silhouette. With carbon layup wrapped around a foam core, its grip is the strongest of all Arundel cages. It’s great in extreme situations. Mandible cages have weathered the Grand Tours, the Spring Classics, Worlds, all of it. Durable and elegant.



XLC – Clipless Carbon Road

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Clipless pedals don’t have to be expensive with XLC. These Look Keo compatible pedals are extremely competitive on price, yet without compromising on quality. A carbon injected body provides fantastic stiffness when laying down the power in a sprint or when climbing, as well as being extremely lightweight. At just 285g (without cleats), these pedals keep a low profile under a rider’s shoe, meaning aerodynamics have been factored in as well.

Selle Italia – Model X

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Ever since its foundation, Selle Italia has been at the forefront of saddle development. The Model X Green Superflow is further proof of that. 100% made in Italy not only reduces emissions generated by transportation, it also adds in an extra element of security to the product’s supply chain. You won’t find any nasty glue on this saddle either, as it’s been made of entirely recyclable components; allowing the saddle’s legacy to live on long after its useful life! All these environmental features don’t compromise on comfort or indeed price, with this being one of the Italian company’s most competitively priced models and receiving incredible praise from many mainstream cycling media outlets for its comfort.

Raceone – X3 Bottle Cage

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The product of years of careful design and engineering makes the X3 one of the world’s best bottle cages. A true all-rounder and the perfect accessory to complete your new road bike’s look and feel, with an array of colours to choose from. Lightweight, aerodynamic and perhaps most importantly, keeps a firm grip on your bottles over the roughest terrain. Potholes, pavé or cobblestones? Not a problem for the X3, thanks to two rubber grips on the inside of the cage and a snug design, ideally suited for bottles ranging between 450ml and 750ml in volume.

ABUS – StormChaser

Distributor: Extra UK

The StormChaser offers the right performance for any race: road, cross and even crit. It is light, comfortable, and extremely well vented with 7 air inlets and 16 air outlets. The ActiCage, a structural reinforcement built into the EPS, offers superb protection, especially when combined with the increased lower edge protection around the base of the head.

fizik – Saddle Bag

Distributor: Extra UK

Crafted from durable, PU-coated polyester fabric, the fizik saddle bag sports a minimalist design that delivers big on performance. Simply strap it beneath the saddle, fill it with what you need and roll out. Welded seams and a waterproof zipper keep wet weather outside where it belongs while allowing quick access inside. Also features an internal mesh pocket to keep its contents tightly packed and rattle-free.