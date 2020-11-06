BikeBiz’s guide to the latest road bikes and accessories

Share Facebook

This month we take a look at the latest road bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Tifosi, Raleigh, Supacaz, Genesis, BMC, FFWD, CUBE, Flinger, Viking, Michelin, Sweet Protection, Weldtite, Vittoria and Continental

Tifosi – Scalare Disc 105

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

An entry-level carbon road bike, the Scalare has the feel and benefits normally only associated with higher-end models. Whether you are an all-day sportive rider or entering your first amateur race, the Scalare will be your perfect partner. Tifosi’s R&;D department focused on improving ride comfort with updated stays to dampen road buzz, increasing tyre clearance and dropping 200g over the previous Scalare, all without compromising its excellent road feel.

Raleigh – TI Raleigh 40th Anniversary Edition

Distributor: Raleigh UK

It’s been 40 years since Joop Zoetemelk claimed the top spot in the 1980 Tour de France with the TI-Raleigh-Creda team and we’ve marked this momentous milestone with the TI-Raleigh Anniversary Edition bicycle and frameset. The anniversary edition of the TI-Raleigh has been recreated using the original features: a Selle Italia Turbo 1980 saddle, iconic red Reynolds 753 frame tubing, Cinelli bars, Mavic Rims, and Campagnolo Drivetrain. There’s also a larger 10-speed cassette to get you up any gradient.

Supacaz – Bling Tape Bar Tape

Distributor: Velobrands

Supacaz Bling collection delivers the flashiest bar tapes for the flashiest of riders. Fusing performance and style, Supacaz delivers the only bar tape worth dreaming about. Signature Supacaz Oil Slick gives that perfect touch. £32.99.

Genesis – Equilibrium Disc

Distributor: Sportline

A cornerstone of our range since 2008, the beauty of the Equilibrium is in its versatility. Reynolds 725 tubing isolates you from broken tarmac and unmade roads, while rack and guard mounts make the Equilibrium your timeless, year-round companion, wherever the road may take you. Equipped with Shimano’s workhorse 105 groupset, the latest Equilibrium will accommodate a 32mm tyre to deliver more comfort than ever before? Whether you’re riding along green lanes, light gravel or cobbles.

BMC – Roadmachine

Distributor: ZyroFisher

BMC stands for Bike Manufacturing Company and that’s what we do best. Whether for road, track, or trail, a professional athlete or weekend warrior, it is our mission to produce the best bike in every class. We conduct our own research and development in-house at the BMC Impec Lab in Switzerland, and we use the findings to create unique, cutting edge, proprietary cycling technologies that continue to be what make BMC bikes stand out from the crowd. Available exclusively from ZyroFisher.

FFWD – RAW

Distributor: Extra UK

The RAW is a no-compromise wheelset built around the new DT Swiss 180 EXP hub, featuring all-new Laminar Airflow Wing Technology (LAW Tech) that uses a wider 21mm internal and 44mm deep rim profile and internal nipples that takes aerodynamics to the next level, even when using higher volume 28c road tyres. Weighing in at 1420g, they are fast, aero and light.

CUBE – Agree C:62 SLT

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry BV

The Agree C:62’s lightweight race chassis doesn’t just look fast – it is fast. Designed around a tapered head tube and carefully profiled down tube and chainstays to be as accurate and efficient as possible, every aspect is finessed to extract more speed. From its Newmen Advanced carbon wheelset – featuring a new profile for improved aero performance – to its lightweight frame and carefully selected Newmen carbon contact points, it represents the best of road race technology.

Flinger – Race Pro (updated)

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Flinger Race Pro mudguards are a quick-fit, quick release performance mudguards for all-season use. Fitted or removed in only a few minutes, no mudguard eyelets are required to fit these guards. Featuring alloy hardware and polycarbonate blades for all year durability, they are easy to adjust and fit to your bike with twist-lock stay adjusters and rubber straps. The updated Race Pro can accept a 700x32c maximum tyre size.

Supacaz – Fly Cage Ano 18g

Distributor: Velobrands

An absolute masterpiece, the Supacaz Fly Cage Ano screams style and its clean lines and laser etched design really stand out. No cage outperforms the Fly Cage Ano with its lock tight yet accessible wings. £32.99.

Viking – Racemaster

Distributor: Insync

Built for comfort and speed, the dynamic frame of the Racemaster is crafted from 3K carbon with a mixture of stiffness and compliance. This high-performance offering is topped off with Shimano’s highly acclaimed 105 groupset for excellent performance. With an RRP of £1,549, the Racemaster comes in a choice of 51cm, 54cm and 57cm frames, features stainless steel blade spokes for minimal air drag and a Velo Geltech saddle.

Michelin – Power Road Tyres

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The new Michelin Power Road comes in clincher and tubeless-ready versions. Both use the latest-generation X-Race Compound rubber, optimised in the world of racing and designed to combine exceptional grip on wet and dry roads with amazing rolling efficiency and optimised tread wear for longer tyre life. Advanced casing designs ensure robustness and the clincher version features Aramid Protek+ technology to significantly reduce the risk of puncturing. Available in widths from 23c up to 32c.

Sweet Protection – Outrider MIPS Helmet

Distributor: Jungle Products Ltd

A sleek helmet for all types of road biking, the Outrider uses impact technology inherited from Sweet Protections high-end models presented in a compact shaped value-for-money package. The Outrider offers low weight, great comfort and superior protection. Without compromising on performance, this helmet works as good in a fast-paced race as for a ride around town. This model is equipped with the MIPS Brain Protection System, a low-friction layer solution designed to reduce rotational forces transferred to the brain.

Weldtite – Carbon Polish

Distributor: All Weldtite distributors

The finishing touch for carbon frames. As used by Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling. Engineered to provide a sleek finish that repels dirt and water and looks as fast as you ride. Weldtite Carbon Polish protects your carbon frame from UV rays, keeping your bike in peak condition all year round. Suitable for all carbon finishes including matt finishes.

Vittoria – Corsa Control

Distributor: Madison

The Corsa Control tackles greasy cobbles and rough roads with all the confidence of the classic Corsa. Sharing the same 320 TPI Corespun-K reinforced casing, and technical 4C Graphene compound technology, the Corsa Control adds a textured shoulder tread to the mix. This chevron tread pattern adds dynamic performance to the Corsa Control tread, allowing for increased grip on slippery surfaces, as well as added durability.

Sweet Protection – Ronin RIG Eyewear

Distributor: Jungle Products Ltd

Poor vision shall no longer be your master. With its rigid lens geometry and semi-frameless design, Ronin provides an unrivalled field of vision and superior optical properties. The Ronin provides an excellent fit to all our helmets, with temples designed to minimise intrusion and maximise comfort. This specific model is available with Sweet’s unique RIG lens technology, developed by Sweet Protection to provide superior contrast-enhancing vision with minimum colour distortion.

Continental – Ultrasport III

Distributor: Raleigh, Bob Elliot, i-ride

Eye-catching quality for the serious beginner. The UltraSport III features a PureGrip compound and an improved 180 threads per inch casing. With several colour options, you can give your bike the custom touch. The Ultrasport is a popular choice amongst leading race bike brands as an OEM product, meaning these companies place their trust in Continental as a fitting addition to their machines.