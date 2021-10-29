BikeBiz’s guide to the latest stocking fillers

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest stocking fillers from leading brands including Giro, GT85, Hutchinson, Peaty’s, Knog, Squire, XLC, Bosch, Hornit, Weldtite, Oxford, USWE, crankbrothers, Topeak, Lake, Hiplok, Pro and Tern Bicycles

Giro – Trixter Glove

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Trixter elevates the fit, performance and style of our entry-priced gloves to mimic our more premium gloves with smart innovation that you can actually feel. The fourchettes are made with Ax Suede® Bolt fabric featuring InstaChill™ technology that cools your skin when it becomes moist, making this an ideal warm season glove for road or trail. The pre-curved microfiber palm is fully perforated, further enhancing moisture management and cooling without sacrificing the durability needed for a daily riding glove. The simple, slip-on design keeps the glove light and comfortable, and makes for a seamless fit with warmers and long-sleeved jerseys.

GT85 – GT85

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The versatile GT85 400ml, with PTFE is ideal for use in all-over frame protection, on bike chains, cables, levers, gears, derailleurs or anywhere that non-sticky lubrication is required. This professional strength, water-displacing lube contains PTFE to form a long-lasting, lubricating film and protective shine.

Hutchinson – Tubeless Plug Rep’air kit

Distributor: Windwave

The Tubeless Rep’air kit is a double-ended plug kit featuring a pick with a file edge to clear out any remaining sharp debris and a plug applicator clamp which can be stowed with a plug installed inside the case, ready for a quick repair. The kit comes with 10 plugs which can be stored inside either end of the tool.

Peaty’s – Wash Degrease Lubricate

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Part of a growing range of high-performance products designed by riders for riders. Their kits offer Peaty’s essentials in one great pack – ideal for gifting and Christmas. Get your filthy ride race-ready with this starter pack containing best-selling and award-winning 1 Litre of Loamfoam, 500ml Foaming Drivetrain Degreaser and 120ml LinkLube chain lube.



Knog – Oi Bells

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Bike bells generally look and sound a bit ugly. But why? What if they looked sexy and sounded like an angel playing a glockenspiel? Beautifully designed, clear sounding, and available in a great range of colours and sizes to fit every type of bar it’s easy to see why over 3 million cyclists have fallen in love with the legendary Oi bell.

Squire – Retrac 2

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Weighing in at just 50g, this handy, recodable three-wheel combination ‘café lock’ is long enough to secure a rear wheel and frame to a bike rack.The retractable 600mm steel cable is an ideal deterrent for short-stay security in low-risk areas. Just pop it in your pocket or bag, easy to carry security on the go.

XLC – LED Light Set

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Part of the new XLC lights range, this light set offers excellent value and performance for dark and low-light conditions. The accessible price point of the new range aims to encourage more riders to use lights year-round, not just when the light begins to fade. Both lights in this set offer 15 LED chips, with the front light providing side visibility and various modes. Mounting is easy, with a quick-release elastic band, suitable for most handlebars.

Bosch – Easyscrew Drive

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Provides all the features you need for basic screwdriving tasks, be that in the bike workshop or elsewhere. The compact tool body features an ergonomic handle design for a comfortable and natural grip in various positions. The screwdriver’s integrated Power LED lighting makes it easy to use even in dark work areas. Easily rechargeable via Micro-USB and equipped with five standard bits of the most popular screw types helps make this an ideal stocking filler.

Hornit – Hornit Mini

Distributor: Raleigh

The Hornit Mini is the ultimate lights and sounds effects accessory for children’s bikes and scooters. The Mini is IP33 (weather proof) and has a remote trigger so there is no need to take little hands off the handlebars. Coming in 4 colours, black, red, blue and turquoise, packed with 25 sound effects and with green and white lights, the Mini is the ultimate stocking filler for kids this Christmas!

Weldtite – Bike Care Kit

Distributor: Bob Elliot

The perfect gift for any cyclist. Weldtite have packed together the powerful Citrus Degreaser, long lasting All Weather Lube with Teflon surface protector, four brake wipes, a sprocket brush and a cleaning cloth to clean and optimise all working parts of your bike. Spend more time riding and less time cleaning with the Weldtite Bike Care Kit.

Oxford – Tech Tube Pro

Distributor: Oxford

The Oxford Tech Tube Pro is a Coolmax reflective neck tube. A versatile all year-round staple, whether in deepest darkest Winter or an early summer morning ride the tube will provide moisture wicking, wind resistant and UV protection. The tube features Nightbright 360 reflective print to aid visibility 360°. Available in black and fluo.

Oxford – Bright-eye Light Set

Distributor: Oxford

Two high powered LEDs with integrated lens. The lights have a constant or flash setting. Easy to fit with silicon straps and come with batteries included.

USWE – Tool Pouch

Distributor: Hotlines

The USWE Tool Pouch helps you keep your tools organised in your backpack with three different mesh, zippered segments. The pouch rolls up with a secure buckle closure and comes with a smooth surface that makes it easy to pack.



crankbrothers – Cigar Tool

Distributor: Extra UK

Punctures happen. That’s why the crankbrothers Cigar tool tubeless repair kit was created. The aluminium case holds a Co2 head and tyre plugs, with a threaded top cap to store CO2 cannisters. The Co2 cartridge then doubles as a handle when using the plug fork and it includes a bottle cage bracket to mount it to your frame, so you’ll never leave home without it.

Topeak – Hex Combo Multitool

Distributor: Extra UK

The Topeak Hex Combo Multitool is constructed of high tensile steel for improved strength and longer tool life. Hex Combo combines the most commonly used hex sizes in a convenient tool with a durable, comfortable and soft aluminium body. The coded 4/5/6 mm Allen keys make identification easy, and the built-in key ring makes it convenient to hang it up.

Lake – Cycling Socks

Distributor: Moore Large

Complement your cycling shoes with these Lake cycling socks. With a reinforced toe and heel cup they offer great support but with the mesh upper they also allow your feet to breathe. Features: 6″ cuff finishing just below the calf. Reinforced Toe and Heel Cup. Breathable mesh upper. Sizes: S (36-39) M (40-42.5) L (43-45.5) XL (46-48)

Lake – Shoe Bag

Distributor: Moore Large

The Lake Cycling Shoe Travel bag is perfect for keeping your shoes together and safe.Features: Nylon outter with mesh panels for ventilation. Zip opening. Carry handle. Max shoe size EU50, does not fit larger winter boots.

Hiplok – JAW

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Hiplok JAW compact bike rack offers practical bike storage for any bike with up to 2.8” wheels. It’s unique one-size-fits-all design features adjustable clamps to hold front wheel in place when stored vertically or back wheel if stored horizontally. Plus it integrates with the Hiplok’s ultra-lightweight Z LOK lock for added security.

Pro – Sport Control Team bar tape

Distributor: Madison

A perfect way to freshen up your ride mid-winter, PRO’s Sport Control Team bar tape comes in either classic black or white and strikes a fantastic balance between comfort and durability. The extra gel layer guarantees that you’ll be happy to ride with this all day long with or without gloves, and the subtle embossed PRO logo adds a touch of texture without being too in-your-face.

Tern Bicycles – Tern Tool

Distributor: Moore Large

Specially designed for Tern bikes, the multi-tool boasts 19 must-have tools – including 15mm and 6mm spanners for pedals and joint levers, and a puncture repair kit. The included neoprene doubles for a comfortable grip in use. Folds into a flat, compact size and with an integrated strap, it stores securely under your bike saddle. Dimensions: 86 mm x 51 mm x 30 mm. Weight: 181g.