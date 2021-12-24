BikeBiz’s guide to the latest wheels, tyres and inner tubes

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest wheels, tyres and inner tubes from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Goodyear, Deda Elementi, Nukeproof, Tyre Glider, KX Wheels, Teravail, Muc-Off, Fulcrum, Oxford, Michelin, Continental, Vittoria, Ere, Pirelli, Hutchinson, Weldtite Products, Reynolds, Challenge, Panaracer, Princeton CarbonWorks, Halo Wheels and Schwalbe

Goodyear – Vector 4seasons – Tubeless Complete Road Tyre

Distributor: Paligap

The all-new Vector 4Seasons UHP road tyre utilises the latest developments in materials and construction methods to optimise performance across a wide range of conditions available now in 25mm, 28mm, 30mm, 32mm. Available now.

Goodyear – Connector Ultimate

Distributor: Paligap

From gravel adventuring to drop-bar dirt mashing, the Connector is capable of tackling any terrain. A versatile tread pattern featuring tightly-spaced center knobs combined with aggressive side knobs is then mated to our tubeless complete construction. The result is a fast rolling, high-volume, high-grip, all-terrain tyre ready for everything from backroads to singletrack. Available in tan and black wall in 650X50, 700X35, 40mm and 50mm. Available now!

Deda Elementi – Gera Alloy Wheelset

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Gera Alloy wheels guarantee great performance and durability on gravel roads. The 25mm profile rims with a 23mm internal width provides a superior stability even in challenging terrains. The asymmetric rim is built with the tubeless-ready technology to be compatible with clincher and tubeless tyres. The rear hub features a freehub body with only 5° angle engagement to provide an excellent pedal’s force transmitting. Weighing in at an impressive 1690g for the wheelset, it is available for Shimano, Sram X-DR or Campagnolo N3W cassettes.

Nukeproof – Horizon V2 Wheels

Distributor: Hotlines

The Horizon V2 wheels are constructed from Nukeproof’s extensively tested alloy blend, specifically made to give the best of all worlds in terms of strength, stiffness and weight. The hubs use Enduro ABEC 5 bearings which use two lips making it more difficult for water or dirt to penetrate. They come taped with tubeless valves installed so all you need to do is fit your tyre and add sealant. Available in 29in, 27.5in and a full range of axle sizes.

Tyre Glider – Tyre Glider (a brand new tyre lever design)

Distributer: Tyregliger.co.uk (self-distributing at the moment until can find a partner to distribute)

The Tyre Glider is a small and compact evolution of the traditional designed tyre levers currently on the market. It’s unique design and features ensures that changing a bicycle tyre is now accessible to all individuals and completes the task in a more efficient manner allowing for the swift removal and installation of even the most tight-fitting tyres across all the bicycle disciplines.

KX Wheels – KX Hybrid 700C Doublewall Q/R Cassette Wheel Disc Brake in Black (Rear)

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co

KX Wheels are produced here at Bob Elliot HQ. Using machinery we prepare the hubs using reliable, economical and good quality componentry and lace the wheels before finishing them to precise tolerances using robots to deliver the perfect wheel every time. KX Wheels are quality controlled before being finalised using over 50 years’ joint experience in wheel-building.

Teravail – Rutland 700×42 Tan Light & Supple – Gravel

Distributor: Lyon Cycle

Designed with the unknown in mind, the Rutland takes the guesswork out of selecting the right tyre for the ride. Ramped, tightly spaced center lugs reduce rolling resistance while larger, more spaced-out shoulder and transition lugs provide grip in loose conditions. The 42c width fits modern disc geometry frames to add reliable grip and even more comfort.

Muc-Off – Ultimate Tubeless Setup Kit

Distributor: Direct

A kit complete with every essential needed to join the tubeless revolution, say goodbye to carrying spare tubes. Five different kits for all kinds of bikes. Our Ultimate Tubeless Setup Kit is a one-stop shop for everything you need to make the switch with your tubeless-ready wheelset. Each kit contains, No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant, Valves and Tape.

Fulcrum – Racing 5 DB

Distributor: i-ride

Freshly updated this year, the aluminium Racing 5 wheelset is perfectly suited to autumn/winter endurance road warriors. New laser etched graphics are inscribed on a low profile 24mm deep rim with a modern 20mm internal width. The combination of these attributes offer excellent handling characteristics in all weather conditions and the ability to double down on voluminous tyres for poor road surfaces. Sealed cartridge hub bearings and steel spokes compliment the ready for anything specification yet, despite the full metal build, Racing 5 weighs in at an impressive 1,660 grams.

Oxford – Metro Elite

Distributor: Oxford

The Metro Elite tyre has a 3mm puncture belt and comes in two sizes 700 X 35c and 700 X 40C.

Michelin – Michelin Pro 4 Endurance

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The Michelin Pro4 Endurance V2 Road Bike Tyre is ideal for sportive riders thanks to the Bi-Compoundtread. This tread offers lower rolling resistance, longer tyre life and provides excellent grip. The tyre has a 40% increase in puncture protection over its main competitors thanks to the 3×110 TPI casing and HD Bead to Bead Protection technology to reduce unwanted flats. Available in 700C with 23, 25 and 28C widths.

Michelin – Michelin Airstop Inner Tube

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Airstop Butyl tubes answer the needs of everyday cyclists for economical, high quality inner tubes. In each size, Airstop Butyl tubes offer excellent puncture resistance and the consistently high quality for which Michelin is famous. Available as singles or in cases of 10, with Presta stems from 40 to 80mm and a Schrader option for 35 to 47mm tyres.

Continental – Der Baron Project Protection Apex

Distributor: Raleigh UK

Available in various wheel sizes, the enduro Baron is a pure competition tyre built with a profile design derived directly from the toughest World Cup courses. Offering excellent puncture resistance and maximum stability thanks to Continental’s ProTection technology, this tyre features a tubeless-ready insert. The Baron’s grip and efficient rolling is derived from Continental’s blackchilli compound delivering unrivalled control when you need it most.

Continental – Terra Trail Protection Gravel Tyre Black

Distributor: Raleigh UK

Made to get you over rough and smooth – be it the long tour, or the shortcut on your way home, the gravel Terra series by Continental gets you there with off-road grip, comfort and rolling resistance. This tubeless-ready tyre can be driven with or without an inner tube, constructed in Continental’s Blackchili compound for rolling and grip with the additional all round puncture protection layer offered by their ProTection technology.

Vittoria – Syerra

Distributor: Madison

Brand new from Vittoria is the Syerra. The Syerra is a new Down Country tyre which mixes the performance of Cross-Country with high grip reliability on technical terrain. Tread is a combination of stepped directional-shape knobs and squared progressive side width to make for a fast rolling tyre. Riders looking for aggressive XC features combined with all-day trail performance need look no further.

Ere – Explorator Clincher Tyre

Distributor: Oneway Bike

The Explorator is designed for the everyday performance road rider. This is the workhorse of Ere’s tyre programme with Armis 2 flat protection to fend off debris and roll through all four seasons of training miles. The Explorator road bike tyre is constructed with our Armis 2 flat protection. The 60tpi casing offers good puncture protection in combination with an extra side profile. The side profile offers extra grip, especially in wet conditions and on uneven road surfaces. The all-weather tread pattern has proven itself in the last four years. This is the ultimate long-distance training and road bike commuting tyre.

Pirelli – SmarTUBE

Distributor: Extra UK

Pirelli SmarTUBE is the ultimate evolution for the cyclists that are using a standard tubed setup and want to improve the performance of their bikes as well as those who are looking for a light and compact spare tube for tubeless-ready tyres. The SmarTUBE is available in P ZERO, Cinturato, and Scorpion variants, and not only offer a significant weight saving over butyl tubes but also increased puncture protection in a package that packs down significantly smaller than traditional tubes too.

Pirelli – P7 Sport

Distributor: Extra UK

The Pirelli P7 Sport is a product for those who choose riding for leisure & fitness rather than chasing KOMs with a performance focus. Developed with the intention of lasting longer than Pirelli’s racing products but giving the same feeling of confidence, it provides a greater level of longevity and excellent grip. The Pirelli P7 Sport is designed around wider modern rims for even more comfort and is available in a range of sizes up to 32mm.

Hutchinson – Fusion 5 All Season Tyre (Black, 700 x 25, TR, HS, 11S)

Distributor: Windwave

The Fusion 5 All Season is the perfect ally for long intensive outings. Hutchinson have worked on a specific compound thickness (1.6mm) with a tailored particle size to favour durability and grip on wet roads. The Kevlar reinforcement protects the casing from puncture risks. You will be able to easily ride up to the 5,000 km threshold with performance and comfort.

Weldtite Products – Inner Tube Sealant 250ml

Distributor: Multi-Distributor

The rider’s choice of inner tube sealant. Designed to prevent time off the bike by sealing punctures as they happen, the fibres in the sealant will plug the hole immediately and permanently with minimal loss of pressure. Available in 1L for families and riders with many bikes. Also available in 5L for busy workshops wanting reliable and dependable inner tube sealant.

Reynolds – AR29 Carbon Disc wheelset

Distributor: Upgrade

A four-season carbon wheelset needs to be dependable, wide, stable to ride and still lightweight. Reynolds’ AR29 wheelset will ride with confidence all year round. Featuring custom carbon layup, it comes with a Lifetime warranty. The 21mm internal hooked profile is ideal for wider “all-road” and all-season tyres typically 25-30mm. The 29mm deep profile works aerodynamically suits larger road tyres but won’t catch the winter crosswinds. Brass spoke nipples and Sapim Sprint spokes complete the dependable build. Srp: £1300.

Challenge – Strada Bianca Handmade Tubeless

Distributor: Upgrade

Comfort and improved grip are standard with all Challenge handmade tyres. The higher thread count casings and quality materials used at every stage of production allow the tyre to flex over the road surface and deliver untold grip. Strada Bianca is a larger volume model in 30mm, 36mm and now 40mm. Ideal for winter it is now available in hand-made Tubeless ready with all the supple hand-made advantages over normal vulcanised tubeless tyres. Srp: £65 (30mm).

Panaracer – Race D Evo4

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The toughest performance tyre of them all has had a makeover. The all new Evolution of our ultra-durable road race tyre with enhanced puncture protection has arrived. The Race D Evo4’s new “All Contact Tread Shape” has been reengineered to accommodate wider rim widths to continue to deliver superior grip and lower rolling resistance. Available in two sizes and two colour options, the Race D Evo4 completes the family of Race Evo tyres.

Princeton CarbonWorks – Peak 4550

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The latest offering from Princeton CarbonWorks was seen on all of team Ineos bikes this summer in the Tour De France. This is now Princeton’s lightest wheelset, weighing in at just 1297g for the rim brake version and 1348g for the disc. An all-round race ready wheelset, with exceptional aerodynamic characteristics and the strength and stiffness to transfer high wattages to the ground. Coming in Carbon/Ti, White Industries and Tune hubs.

Halo Wheels – Gravel Tyres

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Available in three different thread patterns, perfect for all weather conditions and surfaces. With a 60TPI carcass across the range these are not only lightweight they are also reliable and tubeless ready. Perfect for winter and gravel bikes.

Halo Wheels – Dynamo Wheels

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Offering a wide range of Dynamo wheels to fit nearly every spec of bike. Built onto some of the most popular Halo rims, we have options for rim brake, disc brake, quick release and bolt-thru. Built with SP hubs these make for ideal upgrades to urban bikes or for long-distance cyclists and tourers.

Schwalbe – Aerthan

Distributor: Contact Schwalbe UK for distributors

The new Schwalbe Aerothan tube revolutionizes inner tube technology. Using a new thermoplastic polyurethane developed over several years with BASF, the Aerothan tube starts at a weight of just 41g for the road bike size. Not only are the Aerothan tubes around 40% lighter than an equivalent size lightweight butyl tube, but they have considerably improved pinch flat and penetration resistance, lower rolling resistance, high heat resistance (so can be used with rim brakes), minimal risk of explosive decompression and are 100% recyclable. The new Aerothan tube has moved inner tube technology into the 21st century and is capable of providing similar levels of performance to a tubeless setup, and for those who want to use tubes Aerothan provides the best performance and ride experience.

Continental – Grand Prix 5000S TR

Distributor: Raleigh, ZyroFisher, Bob Elliot & Co, i-ride

The new tubeless-ready all-rounder, lighter, faster and with stronger sidewalls and now compatible with hookless rims. In comparison to the first GP5000 Tubeless (TL) version, the GP5000S TR is 20% faster rolling, 28% stronger in the sidewall and 50g lighter (25-622). In the autumn of 2021, the GP5000S TR was the winning tyre at both the men’s Paris-Roubaix and World Time Trial Championships, showing its versatility across these very different races with their very different demands on equipment. The GP5000S TR covers them all!