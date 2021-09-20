BikeBiz’s guide to the latest winter and protective clothing

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest winter and protective clothing from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Funkier Clothing, DexShell, Race Face, 100%, Castelli, Sportful, XLC, Bluegrass, Dainese, Oxford and Giro

Funkier Clothing – Performance Protectors

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co

The Funkier Performance Protectors are Funkier’s answer to the world of Enduro riders who demand light, breathable comfort yet unyielding protection on the joints. The collection is composed of our innovative seamless wear, which provides comfortable, light breathability and incorporates soft impact pads to provide maximum protection and shock absorption.

DexShell – Waterproof socks, gloves and hats

Distributor: Troll Outdoors

DexShell’s ever-widening range of waterproof socks, gloves and hats continues to grow. Featuring a breathable waterproof membrane from UK company Porelle, the socks are available in various thermal ratings, lengths and designs. The DexShell Thermlite is one of the range’s best sellers and features a merino wool construction making it ideal for cold, wet conditions. The Thermlite sells at £30 RRP. The Pro Visibility sock pictured is ideal for urban environments and features fabric that reflects heavily in car lights and sells at £25 RRP.

Race Face – Conspiracy Jacket

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The season is never over with the fully waterproof and breathable Race Face Conspiracy jacket. Ride without getting soaked and enjoy the freedom of movement with the Conspiracy’s tailored cycling-specific fit. Seam-sealed 10K/10K waterproof fabric breathes and protects. A burly centre zipper keeps the elements out, underarm gills give ventilation and bonded rubber overlay elbow patches protect when you slip in the slop!

100% – Hydromatic Brisker

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The Hydromatic Waterproof Brisker are the kings of the trail when it comes to dry insulated cosiness for hands. The sibling of the multi-award-winning, bestselling Brisker, Mother Nature has met her match with this low-profile glove engineered to keep you going fast in the cold weather. A laminated insulated shell with a waterproof breathable insert blocks out water and keeps hands dry while maintaining exceptional dexterity and control.

Castelli – Pioggia 3 Shoe Cover

Distributor: Saddleback

The PU-coated stretch fabric and fleece lining of the close-fitting Castelli Pioggia 3 Shoe Cover keep it waterproof and warm, making it the perfect winter riding accessory. Its comfort credentials are strengthened by partial tape sealing, a rear-facing waterproof zip and a secure, silicone-lined cuff with hook and loop closure. However, this added protection never leads to compromises in aerodynamics.

Sportful – Hot Pack NoRain Jacket

Distributor: Saddleback

What’s not to love about a comfortably fitting, fully waterproof jacket that packs down handily into its own integrated stuff sack? The multi-layer Sportful Hot Pack NoRain Jacket now has more rubberised sections for a smoother finish and better wind noise reduction. Meanwhile, the built-in stretch panels at the sides, shoulder and sleeves prevent it from feeling tight and restrictive.

XLC – Overshoes

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Designed specifically for harsh weather conditions, these XLC overshoes offer excellent protection from the cold, rain & dirt. 2mm thick neoprene, lycra edging and a YKK zipper keeps the elements at bay. Rubberised, reinforced toe ends provide extended durability and ensure these overshoes will keep feet warm time and time again. Velcro fastening on the sole makes them a breeze to get on and off, too.

Bluegrass – D30 Armour

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The Bluegrass Armour B&S D30 provides excellent rider protection when it matters most. The armour features inserts designed specifically to protect the back and sides, with shoulder shells also in place. Constructed from lightweight and stretchable open mesh, the Bluegrass Armour B&S is designed to achieve maximum breathability, ventilation and is quick to dry. Unlike some protection systems, the armour is also hydro-pack compatible; helping riders to stay hydrated and protected with ease.

Dainese – Trail Skins Pro Armour Tee Black

Distributor: Windwave

Trail Skins Pro Tee is the most versatile torso protector in the Dainese range. Soft, removable Pro-Shape 2.0 protectors cover the shoulders, back and chest, tracing the rider’s movements at all stages of activity. The construction of the Pro-Shape 2.0 protectors is inspired by the geometry of auxetic materials present in nature that, following an impact or stress, expand in all directions simultaneously, increasing the area of coverage. Combined with the use of highly breathable fabric, the structure, open across 55% of the area of coverage, ensures lightness and greater ventilation, even on the hottest of days.

Dainese – HG Harashimaya Jacket

Distributor: Windwave

The HG Harashimaya jacket has been designed and developed together with the athletes of the Canyon Factory Racing team to meet the needs of every rider. It’s made of a four-way elasticated tear-resistant fabric combined with a waterproof, highly breathable membrane, ensuring freedom of movement and extreme weather resistance. The adjustable hood is designed to be worn under your helmet in driving rain. The air vents under the biceps and laser cuts increase ventilation.

Oxford – Venture Gilet

Distributor: Oxford

The Oxford Venture is a windproof gilet. The Venture gilet is a perfect accompaniment for all-season rides, whether that be commuting in the darker months or those early morning summer rides. It can be packed down easily and stowed away in a jersey pocket once the temperature picks up. A slightly raised collar provides added protection from cold winds. Designed with comfort and performance in mind, it has a dynamic fit that provides a snug-fitting with stretch panels that move when you move.

Giro – Proof Winter Gloves

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The wind-resistant exterior shell features a waterproof, breathable liner, and a combination of PrimaLoft and Thinsulate XT-S insulation with anti-microbial fibre to keep you warm and dry when it counts. The fleeced interior features AGrid technology, which utilises a woven grid to hold heat. Reflective detailing and Touchscreen Technology help you to be seen and stay in touch without slowing you down. So when warmth is essential, this is your glove.