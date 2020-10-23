BikeBiz’s guide to the latest winter and protective clothing

Share Facebook

This month we take a look at the latest winter and protective clothing from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Iceni, XLC, Chapeau!, Giro, 100%, fizik, Oxford, Nukeproof, DexShell, Cube, Kona, Sweet Protection, ETC and Altura

Iceni – Ultratech Overshoes

Distributor: Greyville Enterprises

These Ultratech overshoes are not just another “any old” overshoe same as a dozen others. The “Ultra 3 Tech” fabric is a modern development that leaves neoprene looking a bit dated. As the name suggests they are triple layer with a windproof outer, waterproof inner and fleece liner for ultimate protection in all conditions. Complete with reflective rear seams, YKK zipper, re-inforced toe and Velcro adjustable sole these are a 21st-century solution for an old problem – cold feet on a bike!

XLC – Reflective Winter Gloves

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

These fully reflective winter gloves pack a long list of features into an affordable price tag. Fluorescent neon yellow fabrics and reflective material across the glove body provide important visibility amongst road traffic; whilst a neoprene cuff traps in heat and keeps your hands warm for the whole ride. A soft terry fabric at the thumb also means that the gloves come touchscreen-ready, allowing directions or assistance to be just a tap away.

Chapeau! – Etape LS Merino Jersey

Distributor: Velobrands

Quick-drying, lightweight, breathable and natural, the Etape Merino LS jersey is a high-performance long sleeve for autumn, winter and spring. It’s as perfect under a jacket in the depths of winter as it is worn over a base layer in the spring. The main body of the Etape is made from Australian Extrafine Merino Sportwool, which is a fast-drying, natural fabric that quickly draws moisture away from your skin. It is also bacteria inhibiting, keeps odour under control and offers enhanced UV protection.

Giro – Ambient 2.0 Glove

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Ambient 2.0 combines a water- and wind-resistant, breathable soft-shell upper with AGrid thermal fleece lining and an AX Suede palm for warmth, water-resistance and amazing dexterity. It’s light enough to wear for long rides, and warm enough to fight off temperatures that hover above freezing.

100% – Brisker Cold Weather Glove

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Mother Nature has met her match with the 100% Brisker. A low-profile glove engineered to keep riders going fast in cooler weather. Get the perfect amount of insulation to block out damp, cool weather while maintaining exceptional dexterity and bike control. In a range of stunning colours and available as women’s and youth variants as well as a waterproof Hydromatic version, the multi-award-winning Brisker is a go-to choice for road, MTB and commuting.



fizik – Winter waterproof overshoe

Distributor: Extra UK

Keep feet warm and dry in winter. The neoprene works as an excellent insulator and the fully seam-sealed construction prevents any water leak from the stitching. The pattern integrates an extended upper panel in a three-layer laminated fabric that is both waterproof and breathable while the bottom sole and toe tip feature a wear-resistant fabric. The fit is snug with an easy rear entry sealed by a YKK water repellent zipper. Also includes a wide reflective fizik logo for visibility.

Oxford – Bright Gloves 2.0

Distributor: Oxford

– Reflective upper

– Padded palm with silicon grip and touchscreen finger

– Wristgripper cuff

– Four sizes: S/M/L/XL

Nukeproof – Blackline Trail Pants

Distributor: Hotlines

The Blackline Trail Pants offer impressive features and looks at a great cost. 4-way stretch fabric offers excellent mobility, while the DWR finish sees off puddles, mud and sudden showers. Easy-to-use adjustment tabs on the waist and non-slip silicone inserts grip to your inner shorts or skin. Breathability is handled by small laser-cut ventilation holes on the front leg, and two front pockets with YKK zips allow you to store essentials. Subtle printed graphics and details complete the look.

DexShell – Waterproof socks, hats and gloves

Distributor: Troll Outdoors

The DexShell range continues to grow into 2021 and amongst the wide range of waterproof and fully breathable gloves, hats and socks are some key sellers for the winter period. The Pro Visibility Cycling sock is ultra reflective in low light conditions and is aimed at commuters and road riders. Other socks in the range offer higher thermal ratings for those super cold days too. These include the Ultra Dri Sports Sock which retails for £35. A range of skull caps and overshoes are also available from DexShell.

Cube – Baselayer Race Be Warm

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry BV

The colder it gets, the more difficult it is to stay warm when exercising outdoors without immediately overheating. It’s no easy task, so the choice of the base layer is crucial. It has to be close fitting but not too tight, and it must keep you warm whilst rapidly wicking away moisture from my skin. The Be Warm shirt’s seamless, multi-zone knit construction and the draught-proof collar is the ideal base layer for cold temperatures.

Oxford – Bright Shoes 2.0

Distributor: Oxford

– Full reflective upper

– Waterproof and windproof

– Reinforced heel and toe

– Weatherproof zip

– Velcro closure

– Four sizes: S/M/L/XL

Kona – Winter Glove

Distributor: Kona

The Kona Performance winter gloves use Neogrip Technology. They have reflective inserts and a gel insert to palm and fingertips, with foam linings and silicone print. They are available from size L to XL for €49/£42.

Sweet Protection – Bearsuit Knee / Elbow Guards

Distributor: Jungle Products

Thin, light and elastic, these guards protect you from those bumps and scratches that inevitably occur on a long day out. SAS-TEC provides shock-absorbing properties yet a slim look and feel. If you’re into long-distance trail biking and want some protection, without the bulk of hard pads, these are the guards for you. Available in kids / junior sizing too.

ETC – Junior Winter Mittens

Distributor: Moore Large & Co

Our Junior Winter Mittens are waterproof, windproof and feature a breathable three-layer softshell. Combined with our fast-dry inner fleece technology and synthetic leather palm these mittens provide the ultimate protection against the elements. As well as being warm and comfortable these mittens have also been designed with reflective detailing to make sure you and your family are safe whilst out on your adventures.



XLC – BO-A03 Cycling Overshoes

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Suitable for autumn and winter riding, these overshoes have been designed to shield your feet from the worst of the cold, rain and dirt; owing this to a 2mm layer of neoprene. Reflective edging helps catch the eye of motorists in low light, perfect for those darker evenings. An overshoe’s zipper can often be its waterproofing downfall. This isn’t the case with the BO-A03’s. A fully-waterproof zipper and full silicone print design allow you to comfortably ride in the wet.

Altura – Hurricane Jacket

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Innovative reflective detailing including an improved fabric with enhanced breathability takes the popular Nightvision range to the next level in the Nightvision Hurricane Waterproof Jacket. The innovative iridescent reflective print detail and printed reflective panels provide greater visibility to other road users without compromising on breathability. The waterproofing and taped seams will keep you dry in a downpour and there is extra protection from the elements from the removable hood and wide, vented wind flap. The ‘in pocket’ airflow ventilation system keeps you cooler when the rush hour pace speeds up.