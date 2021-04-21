BikeBiz’s guide to the latest women-specific bikes and accessories

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest women-specific bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including The Light Blue, Wisper, Ergon, Selle San Marco, Giro, Scott, CUBE, WTB, Limar, Insync Bikes, SDG, Ride Concepts, Juliana Bicycles, Funkier, Claud Butler and Hiplok

The Light Blue – Parkside/Chesterton

Distributor: Ison Distribution

There are two models in The Light Blue’s Urban range. For 2021 Parkside will feature a Sturmey Archer 5spd hub gear, while the Chesterton uses a 7spd Shimano Tourney derailleur. Both models come in 17”, 19” or 21” frame sizes and will be available in Cambridge Blue or Black. Features include a lightweight aluminium frame, comfortable ergonomic gel saddle, adjustable height handlebars and ergonomic grips, puncture-resistant tyres, powerful v-brakes, lightweight rubber grip pedals, with mudguards and rack as standard. ETA June 2021.

Wisper – Wayfarer M7

Distributor: Wisper Bikes

Perfect for adventure cycling. The new Wisper Wayfarer M7 100Nm mid-drive and H7 50Nm Hub drive (pictured) are available with 700Wh high range batteries for long days exploring the trails and tracks. Wisper Wayfarer step-through frames are constructed using forged head tube and bottom bracket assemblies that are slotted into and welded to the down tube extrusion offering a super ridged ride, perfect for days in the hills.

Ergon – SR Sport Gel Women’s

Distributor: Extra UK

The Ergon SR Women’s saddle range is specifically designed for the female anatomy, providing support and press relief where it’s needed the most. The centre relief, which is positioned far at the front, as well as the wider saddle flanks, help distribute the pressure of the sitting area, and all-day comfort is ensured with the Orthopaedic Comfort Foam and Gel Pads. The SR Women’s saddle range is also available with lightweight TiNox or carbon rails for ultimate performance.

Selle San Marco – Shortfit Aspide Short

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The new Aspide Short from Selle San Marco represents a natural evolution of the Aspide; a model that has been the cornerstone of the brand for almost 20 years. Short in design and available in 2 widths, 250 x 139mm / 155mm, this makes the perfect upgrade for any rider looking for that extra level of performance & comfort. Combining the waved profile, the flatter shape at the rear and the L3 dimension hole in the shell, it’s perfect for women, reducing the pressure in the sensitive areas when riding.

Giro – Source MIPS Women’s

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Source MIPS W helmet combines advanced performance and protection in a rugged, trail-ready design. Featuring deep coverage with aggressive ventilation from 17 vents coupled with deep internal channelling, it helps keep things cool even when the riding gets rowdy. And with the comfort and secure feel of the Roc Loc 5 fit system with integrated MIPS® brain protection, plus a moto-style adjustable screw-in visor and full lower Hardbody durability, you get a helmet that’s capably equipped for fun and adventure.

Scott – Contessa Addict Gravel 15

Distributor: Scott

In order to truly find oneself, sometimes one needs to get lost. With the Contessa Addict Gravel 15, you can do just that. Wake up, suit up, pack a snack and enough water and head out without any specific direction in mind. A high-end carbon frame, Shimano GRX drivetrain and Syncros components combine to give you an all-day adventure machine.



CUBE – Backpack Pure 4Race

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry

The CUBE Backpack Pure 4Race is the ideal companion when you’re taking a bit more baggage with you than fits in a jersey pocket – a wind jacket, the big hydration pack, the mini-tool, spare tube and the most important small parts. Everything is perfectly organised in the Pure 4Race, which lies on your back like a second skin due to its ergonomic shape.

WTB – Speed She Saddle

Distributor: Hotlines

This sleek women’s saddle is perfectly suited for road, urban, gravel, trail or bikepacking. It features an ergonomic shape, smooth curves and low-profile stitching which keeps you poised and in full control on any surface. Its thick padded and rounded, falling-away profile offers exceptional comfort. With both steel and light-weight Chromoly railed options available, the Speed She is a great value upgrade for any female rider.

Limar – Air Pro

Distributor: Pinpoint

We have exploited the unique properties of carbon, coupling them with EPS, to realize a maximum resistance core with minimum thickness. Two structural wings merge with the side ribs of the shell, creating a highly performing cage in terms of safety, aerodynamics and ventilation. Limar Air Pro is available also with MIPS, in three sizes.

Insync Bikes – Lectro Avanti Plus

Distributor: Insync Bikes

The Lectro Avanti Plus is a fresh new twist on the traditional shopping bike. With an upright riding position, comfy saddle, full mudguards, pannier rack and chain guard, it has an impressive assisted range of up to 50km from its powerful 36 Volt 10.4Ah battery. With a three-speed Shimano drivetrain, riders can still choose a comfortable gear and select the level of motor assistance required depending on the terrain.

SDG – Allure

Distributor: Silverfish

Developed specifically with women in mind, the Allure delivers attributes that relieve and eliminate soft tissue pressures. The Allure starts with a durable nylon fibre base material, yet appropriately softens ups with the anatomically shaped cut-out. A lightweight LPU foam blends with the cut-out and supportive platform, while a seamless, plush microfibre top material is the final element that makes this tool so Alluring. Ideal for a multitude of disciplines, from Road to Mountain and available in variable railed options and stylish cover options.

Ride Concepts – Livewire Women’s

Distributor: Silverfish

The Livewire women’s mountain bike shoe exceeds the technical demands of big mountain riding without sacrificing everyday style. This is designed to be the daily driver, wear-everywhere, tough-as-nails, do-it-all, ninja-approved, high-performance flat pedal shoe. Constructed from a women-specific last for perfect fit and form the Livewire is the ultimate flat pedal shoe. Available in sizes 3-8UK and two colours. If it’s a women’s specific SPD shoe you’re looking for then why not try the Traverse clipless shoe as worn by World Cup racer Rachel Atherton?

Juliana Bicycles – Maverick

Distributor: Jungle Products

Did someone say smile more? No problem. Tell ‘em to look closer as you set your quads on fire churning up the last brutal climb that makes the downhill taste that much sweeter. When you live for that magical space between pleasure and pain, the Maverick is the bike that won’t say no when you say yes.

Funkier – Ibera Ladies Active S/S Jersey

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co

The Ibera short sleeve jersey is an active-level cycling jersey, with a classic rider cut, allowing it to contour your shape while giving you extensive freedom of movement and keeping all your valuables safe and dry, with two back pockets and a water-resistant zippered central back pocket so you can ride with style, ease and comfort

Claud Butler – Explorer 2.0 Low Step

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Our EXP range is designed for exploring, mixing a hybrid geometry with suspension forks and reliable transmission to create a great all-rounder. Our EXP 2.0, costs a little bit more than the entry 1.0 model, but for that price difference, you get a lot! Upgraded multi-butted hydro-formed frame which includes internal cable routing, upgraded SR Suntour suspension forks, upgraded Shimano gearing, mechanical disc brakes instead of V-brakes and small details on the finishing kit have also received some upgrades. If you can stretch to the 2.0, it’s certainly a great bike.

Hiplok – Jaw

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Store any type of bike easily with Hiplok JAW compact bike rack – the one-size-fits-all bike storage solution. JAW mounts easily on to the wall and it’s unique fully adjustable jaw design holds any tyre size up to 2.9in sturdily, whether you choose to store your bike horizontally or vertically. Plus it integrates with a Z Lok for extra protection.