BikeBiz’s guide to the latest women’s bikes and accessories

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest women’s bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Chiba, Funkier, Selle Italia, G-Form, Creme, Juliana Bicycles, Forme, Raleigh UK, Selle Royal, Primal Europe and Morgan Blue

This guide first appeared in the April edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Chiba – Chiba Lady Tie Dye Active-Line Mitt

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Description: Active-Line mitts are designed for the sporty cyclist. There is a focus on excellent aeration in order to reduce heat accumulation on the hands and the power loss relating thereto. The paddings of the Active Line gloves are slight to medium. Upper hand is made of elastic, breathable materials for the perfect fit and excellent ventilation. Palm hand made of air mesh with trimmings of robust microfibre. Ergonomically shaped poron gel padding absorbs shocks and vibrations

RRP: £26.99

Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/viewdetailV2.php?target=3029121TD

Funkier – Funkier Arissa Ladies Pro Short Sleeve Jersey

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

The Arissa ladies jersey sets a new standard for your cycling training. It will fit both pro and amateur cyclists thanks to a flattering fit. It is made of strong yet lightweight and breathable fabric, that will keep you comfortable even on your longest rides. Perfect for spring as a single layer or winter as a bottom layer. Mesh ventilation panels, elastic grippers on sleeves and hem and out of this world design. What else can we ask for in a jersey?

RRP: £49.99

Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/ viewdetailV2.php?target=80318

Selle Italia – Diva Gel TI316 Ladies Saddle

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Selle Italia Diva Gel saddle has long been one of the best-selling saddles from the world’s leading saddle brand. The Diva Gel is the cornerstone of a complete range of women’s saddles starting at the affordable Donna Saddle at £44.99, with the mid-priced Lady Gel £89.99, The all new Novus Boost Evo Lady £109.99 to the high performance Titanium railed SLR Lady Boost at £179.99. All saddles are now available to order from the ZyroFisher sales team.

RRP: £109.99

Weblink: https://www.zyrofisher.co.uk/ products/detail/SELDIVATI

G-Form – Women’s Pro-x3 Bike Liner

Distributor: Oxford

Our Pro-X3 line is designed for every rider in mind, from beginners to veterans and anyone in between. G-Form’s industry-leading SmartFlex protection is flexible as you ride, yet hardens on impact in the event of a crash. And SmartFlex pads are fully waterproof, so machine wash them as needed.

RRP: £99.99

Weblink: https://g-form.com/women– prox3-mountain-bike-short



Creme – Molly

Distributor: Hotlines

The Molly will take you across town in comfort and style. Built around a lightweight aluminium frame, it is equipped with Shimano Nexus internal hub-gear drivetrain, a front calliper brake and rear coaster brake for low maintenance and dependable all-weather performance. It comes fully equipped with lights, mudguards and a basket, and is available in three eye-catching colourways.

RRP: £619.99

Weblink: https://www.hotlines-uk.com/creme-molly-ladies-bike-2021-102990?sku764888

Juliana Bicycles – Wilder

Distributor: Jungle Products Ltd

Saving weight means little without retaining an appropriate level of stiffness and responsiveness too. So we’ve taken all the acceleration and out-of-the-saddle sprint qualities of a carbon XC race rocket and fused them with a rear-end that still rails corners like a hardcore trail bike. This unique XC-trail attitude is also reflected in the geometry. The head tube angle (67.1 degree) and reach (425mm) is a little steeper and shorter than a Joplin to meet the demands of aggressive climbing, yet the Wilder’s seat tube angle is a touch slacker and the chainstays a little longer than a Joplin too in order to retain that familiar Juliana confidence on descents. And talking of chainstays, each chainstay length is specific to the individual frame size; meaning riders of every height enjoy the same handling and performance no matter what.

RRP: Starting from £4,499

Weblink: https://www.julianabicycles.com/en-GB/bikes/wilder

Forme – Curbar 2L

Distributor: Moore Large

Great for getting out in the countryside, the Curbar 2L is ready for those weekend adventures, commutes to work or a spin with the kids. The Curbar 2L is a trail-friendly ladies mountain bike designed with a low slung top tube for extra standover height. Spec’d with an SR Suntour XCM 100mm fork with hydraulic lockout and 2 x 8 (16 speed) Microshift gears, it’s at home on the single tracks through the forest as it is on gravel tracks and bridleways.

RRP: £599.99

Weblink: https://formebikes.co.uk/curbar-2l

Raleigh UK – Willow Classic Bike

Distributor: Raleigh UK

This dreamy vintage bike lets you rediscover the natural world – from the best seat in the house. Grab a polaroid camera, fill the basket with a baguette and some brie, and start exploring. Inspired by over 130 years of classic British design, the Willow blends modern components with a timeless retro look you’ll fall head over heels for.

RRP: £575

Weblink: https://www.raleigh.co.uk/gb/en/willow/?attrFrameSize=48cm&attrMarketingColor=Bronze

Selle Royal – Float Slow Fit Moderate Woman

Distributor: Extra UK

The Selle Royal Float Slow Fit Moderate Woman’s saddle is n anatomic saddle with a central opening designed for greater relief in the perineum area. Slow Fit Foam provides superior comfort by moulding itself to fit the shape of the body’s contact points, creating more uniform pressure distribution while maintaining effective support. The Integrated elastomers absorb the most severe of unexpected bumps, and the integrated ICS clip enables easy attachments of Selle Royal saddlebags and accessories.

RRP: £37.99

Weblink: Selle Royal Float Slow Fit Moderate Woman (extrauk.co.uk)

Primal Europe – Cherry Blossom Women’s Helix 2.0 Jersey

Distributor: Primal Europe

The Cherry Blossom Helix 2.0 Jersey is the perfect choice for your next cycling adventure! This blue jersey features a beautiful cherry blossom print, and it’s made with silver ions to destroy bacteria and eliminate odour. Plus, the laser cut arms provide superior comfort.

RRP: £90

Weblink: https://www. primaleurope.com/collections/ womens-new-arrivals/products/ cherry–blossom-womens-helix-2- 0-jersey

Morgan Blue – Chamois Cream Ladies 250ml Tub Distributor: Windwave Morgan Blue Ladies Soft Chamois Cream is a hygienic protecting and nourishing cream based on almond oil designed to help protect the skin from saddle sores, chaffing wounds and skin irritation caused by friction and perspiration during exercise. Ideal for Road and MTB use. Contains almond oil and natural vitamin E (hydrating).

RRP: £13.95

Weblink: https://shop.windwave.co.uk/accessories/personal-care/morgan-blue-chamois-cream-ladies-250ml-tub__7897