BikeBiz’s guide to the latest workshop, tools and cleaning

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest workshop, tools and cleaning from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Weldtite (Cyclo), Unior, IceToolz, Park Tool, KranX, Lezyne, Topeak, Lifeline, Tru-Tension, Muc-Off, Peaty’s, Motoverde, Cyclon, Rowasher and Bosch Power Tools

Weldtite (Cyclo) – ShadowBoard

Distributor: Multi-Distributed

The new shadow board includes a more modern and workshop focused selection of tools from a 12 notch BB tool, to T-Bar Allen keys and a torque wrench. Popular workshop tools including Inner Wire Pliers, Cable Cutters, Forged Pedal Spanner and a range of files and screwdrivers are included to ensure the most common jobs can be performed quickly and easily. For a wider range of workshop tools, speak to your Cyclo/Weldtite distributor.

RRP: £839.99

Unior – Unior Pro Kit (UN627358)

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Pro Kit tool case is real-world designed and tested by professional mechanics on the toughest races around the world. Well thought out, extremely durable tool pockets organise and hold your tools in place. Pockets are designed with the size of our tools in mind. It also features a few extra pockets leaving you room to personalise your kit. After designing the tool case for Pro Kit, we sat down with our team mechanics and carefully selected a set of tools that demanding bicycle mechanics will appreciate. We picked 48 pieces of our tools that are a perfect fit for a portable set, shop, home, or team mechanics.

RRP: £749.99

IceToolz – 7M85 Pro Shop Hex And Torx Key Set

Distributor: Windwave

A good home mechanic should not be without a set of IceToolz 7M85 Pro Shop Hex and Torx Key Set. A professional quality hex and Torx wrench set including all the essential sizes required to maintain your bicycle. Professional quality hex and Torx wrench set includes 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm ball-ended hex keys and T-25 Torx wrench, SNCM.

RRP: £47.95

Park Tool – THH-1 Sliding T-Handle Hex Wrench Set

Distributor: Madison

Designed and built specifically for a wide variety of bicycle hex work, the THH-1 is a set of eight common sizes of professional quality T-Handle hex wrenches built for speed, efficiency, leverage and a perfect fit.

RRP: £127.99

Weblink: https://www.madisonb2b.co.uk/ products/kw/qkthh1/Workshop/ Tools/Allen-Hex-Torx-Wrenches/ QKthH1_thH-1–Sliding–T–Handle– Hex–Wrench–Set

KranX – KranX Internal Cable Routing Tool

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Magnetic guide tool and adaptor tips included. 2 – 2.5m installation cables with magnetic ends. Cable housing tapers and Di2 tips.

RRP: £27.99

Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/viewdetailV2.php?target=71025

Lezyne – Classic Chain Rod Chain Whip Tool

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Lezyne’s Classic Chain Rod is part of the home workshop range of Lezyne tools that ooze quality. It is compatible with 8/9/10/11/12 speed cassettes and has an integrated lockring tool. The ergonomic varnished wood handle is bolted to the strong Chromoly head and finished with a custom Lezyne chain, attached with stainless hardware.

RRP: £26

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co. uk/Catalogue/Workshop-Tools/ Lezyne/Classic–Chain–ROD



Topeak – Topeak ½” Extendable Ratchet

Distributor: Extra UK

Topeak’s Extendable ½” Drive ratchet features a 72-tooth gear action, with an extendable handle that fixes at 34cm and 45cm lengths enabling high torque loads to be easily applied for those heavy-duty jobs and can be easily switched between left- or right-hand drive. Constructed from Hardened steel and weighing over 900gramms it is designed for the high demands of busy workshops.

RRP: £36.99

Weblink: Topeak 1/2″ Extendable Ratchet (extrauk.co.uk)



Lifeline – Pro Bearing Press Set

Distributor: Hotlines

Perfect for home workshop use, this set features bearing gauges and adaptors for all common bearing sizes found on bikes. It has stainless-steel handles and the bearing adaptors are made from 6061 aluminium for maximum durability and strength. The set is housed in a hard-wearing presentation case, that keeps each component neatly organised when stored.

RRP: £149.99

Weblink: https://www.hotlines-uk.com/ lifeline-pro–bearing–press– set-104063?sku816647



Tru-Tension – Deluxe Cycle

Distributor: Moore Large

The perfect bundle for premium bike care. Ideal for road riders, mountain bikers and e-bike riders. From novices to professionals, this bundle accommodates the needs of every rider with the highest performing cleaning products on the market.

RRP: £49.99

Weblink: https://www.moorelarge.co.uk/ tru-tension-deluxe–cycle– bundle.html



Muc-Off – Muc-Off Ultrasonic Optimisation Bundle (inc fluid)

Distributor: Muc-Off (Direct)

The Muc-Off Chain Optimisation Programme enables retail stores to recreate the treatments given in the pro peloton from Ineos to EF. This programme utilises ultrasonic tanks which work to generate the best performance from all chains, this deep cleaning method will also increase the life of chains. From start to finish the process takes around an hour to complete, but there are only approximately 10 minutes of hands-on time. Enabling store mechanics to complete other activities whilst this is working in the background.

RRP: £799.99

Peaty’s – Peaty’s Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Peaty’s Complete Bicycle Cleaning Kit provides all your essential cleaning products in a premium storage solution. Made from 100% recycled plastic and with a strong aluminium carry handle, the sturdy box contains the following great products from Peaty’s; 1-litre Loam Foam, 500ml Foaming Degreaser, 60ml LinkLube All-Weather, Bog Brush Drivetrain Brush and the Bamboo Bicycle Cleaning Cloths – all the key products you need to go from filthy dirty to Race ready.

RRP: £79.99

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/manufacturer/Peatys/TOOlS-WORKSHOP/Cleaning-

lubes/PTPKTCBC1_Peatys-Complete-Bicycle-Cleaning-Kit



Motoverde – Drivetrain Cleaner 5L, Drivetrain Cleaner 1L, Bike Wash 1L, After Shine 1L, Bike Wash 5L

Distributor: Walkers Cycle Components Ltd

Our full range from Motoverde (previously Pro-Green MX) contains everything you’ll need to get your bike and all moving parts clean and sparkling. Featuring a salt-free and biodegradable formula making it safe on all parts and materials. Suitable for motocross, e-bikes, motorbikes, bicycles and quads/ATVs.

RRP: (L-R) £32.99, £12.99, £8.99, £12.99, £26.99

Weblink: www.walkerscycles.co.uk

Cyclon – Bio-Net Chain Cleaner

Distributor: The Cycle Division

Cyclon Bio-Net is to keep the bike’s drive train in the best possible condition. It is the Biodegradable eco-friendly alkaline degreaser that cleans away the grease and grime from the drive train allowing fresh lube to get into the places it’s meant to. For lightly polluted parts of the bike, Bio-Net can be mixed with 1/6th water against 5/6ths or for heavily soiled areas use the product neat and apply from the 750ml trigger spray bottle allowing the cleaner to soak into all parts before washing off with a wet sponge before re-lubricating your drive chain. Cyclon Bio-Net Chain Cleaner is available in 750ml power spray bottles and also in workshop size 5ltr and 20ltr bottles.

Rowasher – Mobile Rowasher

Distributor: Rozone

Description: The Rowasher makes parts cleaning a quicker, safer, and more pleasant experience. With a host of “green” credentials, this innovative parts washer safeguards the health and safety of staff and customers, whilst lowering its impact on the environment. Rowasher’s advanced technology, insulated tank and eco mode also reduce electricity bills – up to 42% compared to other washers. Increase turnover, efficiency, and output, degreasing components 50% faster than spray and rags – no mess, less cost. Benchtop, Static, Mobile, XL models are available.

RRP: £1,510

Weblink: https://www.rozone.co.uk/industry-sector/bike-workshops.html

Bosch Power Tools – Fontus 18V Cordless Pressure Cleaner (UK version)

Distributor: Magura Bosch Parts & Services GmbH & Co. KG

Cordless cleaning at home or on the go, either connected to the mains water supply or using the in-build 15l tank. Ideal for looking after your prized possessions, from cars and motorbikes to outdoor equipment and bicycles. Multipurpose use: Four spray patterns, adjustable water pressure, and SmartBrush. Extendable handle and sturdy wheels for fast set-up and easy manoeuvrability. Accessory storage and in-operation gun holder for ultimate convenience. Syneon Technology regulates energy use for optimal efficiency and longer runtime. Power for all: one battery for an entire home and garden tools system.

RRP: £265,71 (incl. 20% VAT)