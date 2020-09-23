BikeExchange appoints Andrew Demery as global CFO

Share Facebook

BikeExchange has appointed former CFO of ASX listed carsales.com Andrew Demery to the new role of global CFO.

Following a 12-month period of rapid growth, BikeExchange has welcomed Demery to its global leadership team to play a ‘crucial’ role in the company’s further expansion.

Mark Watkin, global chief executive officer of BikeExchange said, “We are delighted Andrew has joined the team. Our business has seen rapid growth in the last 12 months+ and Andrew’s role is key for the next chapter of BikeExchange as our strategy continues to focus on scaling the business appropriately. Andrew brings strong experience in the marketplace category to our global leadership team and I’m very much looking forward to working with him.”

Helping to lead the company into its next phase of expansion, Demery will bring pivotal expertise from his most recent position as chief financial officer at carsales.com, where he played a key role guiding the business through its Australian and international expansion. He has also held various positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Australia and the UK and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

“I am excited about joining BikeExchange at this point in its journey,” said Demery. “I have been very impressed by what the group and the team has achieved in all its markets and look forward to bringing my marketplace and finance experience to accelerate the growth of the business. As the clear cycling category marketplace leader there is a huge opportunity in the current market conditions and I look forward to playing an important role in taking the business to the next level.”

