BikeExchange appoints Joe McArdle as global head of seller and merchant success

BikeExchange has appointed former Amazon executive Joe McArdle as its global head of seller and merchant success, to assist sellers and merchants find the right product mix and maximise their sales on the website.

McArdle, who has held a variety of key operational roles at Amazon in Australia and the UK across online sales, stock and supply chain together with go-to-market strategies, will lead BikeExchange’s seller and merchant success team and oversee the group’s operations globally.

BikeExchange’s global CEO Mark Watkin said: “We are excited to have Joe join the BikeExchange team to help us enhance our overall seller experience and optimise our data and insights for the benefit of the sellers using our marketplace.

“Joe will play an important role in our e-commerce first strategy by ensuring sellers and merchants achieve the right product mix to generate more transactions and reach more customers. With more than 15 years of experience in senior roles at Amazon, Catch Group and Cotton On Group, Joe has an intimate understanding of what makes an online marketplace tick and finding the right ingredients for sellers to be successful.”

Commenting on his appointment, McArdle said: “I am delighted to be joining BikeExchange at an important time of its transformation into the world’s leading bike marketplace. The potential for BikeExchange in attracting more high-quality sellers and buyers to drive more transactions is

immense.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team globally and collaborating across all functions to help fuel BikeExchange’s ultimate purpose to make it easy for customers to buy and sell all things bike.”

McArdle will be working closely with BikeExchange’s chief sales and partnerships officer Sam Salter, global head of technology operations Ryan McMillan and chief customer officer Rebecca Boxall, who were all appointed to the company this year.