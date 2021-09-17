BikeFlights.com celebrates one million served

Share Facebook

Bike shipping service and bike box supplier BikeFlights.com is celebrating a milestone: one million served.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to have helped ship so many bikes, wheels and gear for our customers over the past 12+ years,” said William Alcorn, president of BikeFlights.com, “and we look forward to shipping even more bikes in the future.”

Since its inception in 2009, BikeFlights has offered low bike shipping costs, on-time delivery and customer service to individual consumers and business customers.

“Getting to one million served wasn’t easy, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought so many challenges for our customers and for the shipping industry,” said Alcorn. “But during this time, we’ve stayed home to focus on improving our operations so that we emerge from the pandemic better and stronger than when we entered it.”

In the past year, BikeFlights has launched two new patented bike shipping boxes, Preferred Handling and improved monitoring of shipments.