BikeFlights.com hires ECHOS Communications for PR and marketing

BikeFlights.com has hired ECHOS Communications for its PR and marketing services.

Founded in 2009 to help fellow cyclists adventure with their bike, BikeFlights.com has helped over 800,000 customers ship bikes for travel and e-commerce.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with ECHOS and know that its expertise will be a tremendous help as we continue to grow,” said BikeFlights.com president William Alcorn. “All of us at BikeFlights.com are thrilled about this partnership.”

ECHOS senior partner Billy Sinkford added: “As cyclists ourselves who are always on the move, we couldn’t be happier to not only be users of, but also partners to this great service. We’re excited to help show everyone how easy travelling with their bicycle can be.”

