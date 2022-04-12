BikeFlights introduces new bike shipping boxes at Sea Otter Classic

Share Facebook

BikeFlights has introduced its new line-up of BikeFlights Bike Shipping Boxes at this year’s Sea Otter Classic.

The bicycle shipping service is now offering four patented bike shipping boxes engineered to give cyclists the best shipping experience for shipping kids, road, gravel, mountain or e-bikes. There’s even a box for road, gravel and aero bikes with integrated bars and stems.

“We wanted to make our best-selling BikeFlights Bike Shipping Boxes even better,” said William Alcorn, BikeFlights president. “They’re now more durable, easy to pack and come in four sizes to fit more bikes.”

In 2016, BikeFlights launched its original bike shipping box, a clamshell-style design available in a single size. Four years later, in 2020, came a completely new top or side-loading design in two sizes.

In expanding its box lineup to four sizes, BikeFlights said it collected input from users who had collectively logged thousands of shipments with the previous generation of boxes and then made a few design updates thanks to their feedback.

“We talked to individual customers, bike shops, event organizers and carrier drivers to learn what would work better for them,” said Alcorn. “We listened to them, then incorporated their feedback to improve overall shipping performance.”

BikeFlights said the boxes are easier to handle, after the company added more rugged four-ply handholds and improved their placement. New pinch clips also now hold the boxes together without packaging tape. The clips are more robust than the previous versions, said BikeFlights, while also being biodegradable.

A new patent-pending splined dropout spacer that fits nine different fork and frame dropout sizes reduces the amount of plastic used in the essential packing materials kit that comes with each box.

BikeFlights Bike Boxes are made in the US. They are designed for at least two shipments and can be recycled at the end of their life.