Bikes stolen from NHS workers in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information after receiving reports of stolen bikes from NHS staff in Stevenage.

Lister Hospital staff have reported four thefts in the past week.

Lister Hospital PCSO Ron Treadwell said: “Stealing a bike in itself is bad enough, but to steal from an NHS worker in these difficult times is truly despicable. We want to find this person/people as soon as possible and will be stepping up patrols around the hospital.

“We are asking for anyone who has been offered a bike or bike parts for sale to get in touch. Or if you know someone who is suddenly in possession of a new bike, let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Duncan Hall directly via email at duncan.hall@herts.pnn.police.uk .

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat or call non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/30527.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.