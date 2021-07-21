Bikes worth more than £40,000 stolen from JE James Cycles

Share Facebook

Officers are investigating reports of a burglary at JE James Cycles during the early hours of Friday 16th July and is appealing to the public for help.

Four offenders arrived at the store just after 3.30am in Brimington Road North and broke in through the shutters.

It is believed they stole six electric bikes and put them onto a trailer being pulled by a green camouflage coloured quad bike. They then drove off back towards Brimington Road North, police said.

If you have any information which could help with inquiries, and you haven’t yet spoken to officers, please contact the police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*397147 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Tony Hayes:

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

