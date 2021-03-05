Bikeseven Sandilands undergoes refit with Green Move Centre now open

Share Facebook

The Bikeseven Cycle Service branch in Sandilands has undergone a refit, with the new Green Move Centre now open.

Following last year’s Border Cycle Show, the work on the launch of the new GMC had to be postponed to keep up with the increased demand for servicing.

Bikeseven has been operating sales and service for electric bikes for over a decade and this launch is the culmination of both the energy of the team and the enthusiasm shown by the customers, it said. With certified experienced technicians for most recognised power units in the stores, the service reaches the local areas of North Cumbria, South West Scotland and Northumberland.

“Since the start of the first lockdown, the decision was made to concentrate on local support and withdraw box shifting activities UK wide in order to provide the best possible service locally,” said a statement. “Cyclists from the local areas have rewarded us with their custom and support.

“Now with the new Green Move Centre open, Bikeseven team members are able to offer better facilities and that is more than just the new jumbo bean to cup coffee stop or improved display areas – it is all about the care and passion for cycling sustainably.”

