Bikesy to sponsor Cycle Advocacy Award at BikeBiz Awards 2021

Bikesy is to sponsor the Cycle Advocacy Award at the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres.

The cycling price comparison website was founded in 2015 and is committed to growing the number of people using a bicycle for recreation, health and transportation, by making it as easy as possible for cyclists to get kitted out with affordable bikes and accessories.

Every day, Bikesy picks out the best cycle shop price drops and stock clearances and delivers them to an audience of thousands. The site has quickly grown to have one of the largest databases of cycling products in the UK, which it uses to guide customers towards retailers that have the products they require at a price that is affordable for everyone.

Founder Tony James said: “Bikesy’s core values are about getting as many people cycling in the UK as possible. This has become even more important in the Covid era as people look towards safer, non-polluting ways of commuting and travelling that save them money and help look after their health.

“We are excited to support the BikeBiz Advocacy Award celebrating organisations that share these important values with us.”

The BikeBiz Awards offers an array of expertly-curated categories, designed to reflect the varied and vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry including training, advocacy and beyond.

Most importantly, the BikeBiz Awards puts the decision-making power in the hands of industry professionals and cycling enthusiasts – as who could be better qualified to select the very best in the sector than those who live and breathe cycling?

Tannus Tyres will act as the headline sponsor for this year’s Awards, which is returning for its 13th iteration this year in a digital format. Voting has now closed, and the winners will be revealed online on Friday 10th December.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

www.bikesy.co.uk

www.tannus.co.uk