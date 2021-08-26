Bikmo and Love to Ride agree three-year partnership

Share Facebook

Specialist cycling insurer Bikmo and online cycling encouragement platform Love to Ride have today announced a three-year partnership to get more people on bikes, and increase education for riders on how to keep their bikes safe.

Love to Ride is an online platform that runs a year-round programme of campaigns. It supports people to overcome their barriers and experience the many beneﬁts of cycling. Their campaigns are free for riders to participate in. To date, it has engaged over 570,000 people worldwide, including 132,000 ‘new riders’. Its approach involves a mixture of easy to access information and behaviour change techniques for maximum impact.

During Love to Ride campaigns riders accumulate points in order to win prizes. As part of the partnership announced today, Bikmo will be providing some prizes for the winners, across a number of campaigns. These will be gold sold secure rated Hiplok bike locks and as a launch prize, they are oﬀering a £200 Freewheel voucher to spend in a local bike shop. Members of Love to Ride will also have access to an exclusive discount on Bikmo cycle insurance.

Bikmo will also provide Love to Ride members with educational resources, alongside essential tips on subjects such as locking up their bike correctly.

As the COP26 conference approaches, sustainability is at the heart of this partnership. With road transport being one of the largest contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions, increased levels of cycling will be essential to tackle climate change and achieve our sustainability goals. In addition to being a certiﬁed Bcorp business, Bikmo is also a member of 1% for the planet, an international organisation whose members contribute at least 1% of their annual sales to environmental causes.

Love to Ride is committed to converting more car journeys to bike trips in a bit to reduce emissions globally. It estimates in 2020, it supported people to save 3,542,406kg of carbon by riding for transportation – that’s the same impact that 162,701 trees have in a year.

David George, CEO of Bikmo said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Love to Ride, supporting existing and new riders to enjoy the beneﬁts of cycling. Our team is made up of enthusiastic riders, from every discipline you can think of. In addition to oﬀering Love to Ride members with prizes for their challenges and exclusive savings on our insurance policies, we’ll be bringing our expertise on key subjects for keeping your bike safe.

“The partnership comes at a great time, as Love to Ride will soon kick oﬀ their annual Cycle September challenge. We can’t wait to follow the progress of members from around the world, and of course, ﬁnd out who our prizes will be going to.’’

Sam Robinson, director at Love to Ride added: “We’re looking forward to partnering with Bikmo to get more people enjoying all the benefits of riding a bike. We think our UK riders will greatly benefit from discounted access to their insurance and educational resources to keep their bikes safer. We’re delighted to hear the Bikmo team will be taking part in Cycle September, for us it’s important to partner with and engage other organisations that are committed to supporting and increasing ridership at all levels.”