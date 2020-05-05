Bikmo appoints Mills as chief marketing officer

Share Facebook

Gareth Mills has joined Bikmo as chief marketing officer, having led Strava in the UK for the past three and a half years.

The appointment marks a “significant moment” in Bikmo’s brand growth. “We are delighted to welcome Gareth at an incredibly exciting time for the company,” said CEO David George. “We’re proud to offer cyclists the coverage they need to keep themselves active and be there to support them when they need us.

“Gareth brings a wealth of experience from the bike and endurance sports industry, both Strava and Science in Sport, and is here to build Bikmo into the most trusted global cycling insurance brand.”

The new appointment coincides with the opening of a new office in Chester, designed around the Bikmo bike culture.

“I’m very fortunate to have met the Bikmo team in real-life prior to the lockdown: the people, the culture, and the mission of the company are a great fit for me,” added Mills. “I’m so excited to get started, albeit remotely for a while, and to help ensure that all riders can be supported when they need us.

“It’s clear to me that house insurance just does not cover enough of our needs when we are out on the road or trail. Just looking at the partnerships with British Cycling and Cyclescheme, you can see Bikmo offer best in class coverage with huge potential for business growth.”