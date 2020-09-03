Bikmo partners with Pure Electric to provide free cover

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Customers who purchase an e-bike with Pure Electric can now access 14 days of cover free of charge from Bikmo, including theft and accidental damage.

Riders will have seven days after purchasing their new e-bike to redeem their free cover. No payment details are required to activate the policy and once expired it will not automatically renew.

If riders choose to continue their cover and take out an annual policy with Bikmo, their cover will include extra benefits such as cover for kit and accessories and they will now benefit from a 25% lower premium over non-electric bikes.

“We are thrilled to announce a brand new partnership with Pure Electric,” said David George, CEO of Bikmo. “Accelerated by a wave of new riders discovering a better way to move around during the COVID-19 lockdown, we firmly believe that e-bikes will play a central role in the future of cycling and transportation in the UK.

“Pure Electric is quickly becoming one of Europe’s biggest e-mobility retailers so we are proud to today announce that those who purchase an e-bike with them will now be able to start riding straight away, safe in knowledge that they have 14 days free cover with Bikmo.”

Peter Kimberley, CEO of Pure Electric, added: “Being able to support our customers at every point of their buying journey, including post-purchase – is hugely important to us at Pure Electric.

“We offer a wide range of e-bikes from some of the world’s best brands and have in-store service teams to help customers look after their bikes; offering all customers that purchase an e-bike with Pure Electric two weeks of extensive cover with the UK’s leading cycle insurer helps our customers to enjoy worry-free cycling.”

For more information on Bikmo and its insurance cover for cyclists, visit https://bikmo.com/.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: