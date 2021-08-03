Bikmo partners with what3words to improve location accuracy for customers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bikmo has partnered with what3words, giving its customers a more accurate way to input locations when making insurance claims.

Co-founded by Chris Sheldrick in 2013, what3words has divided the planet into three-metre squares with each square given a unique combination of three words. By incorporating what3words into its claims process, Bikmo can reduce the time it takes for its customers to log a claim, as customers will be able to provide the precise location of where an incident took place to a three-metre square.

Bikmo’s first claim using what3words has already been approved. After one of its policyholders came down on a gravel trail in Wentwood Forest near Newport, the rider used the service in order to quickly pinpoint the exact location. Commenting on the new feature, the customer said: “It was very easy, I just opened the app and selected the square I needed. This was especially useful as the accident occurred in the forest, so I had no road names to go by.”

By providing a what3words address when making a claim, Bikmo customers will also be helping with geo-location data collection for analysis, enabling the company to evaluate risk and improve its ability to protect riders. The partnership between Bikmo and what3words will also apply to the cover that the cycling insurer provides for Deliveroo riders.

David George, CEO of Bikmo said: “We’re delighted to be announcing our partnership with what3words. Their service is increasingly being used by companies and individuals across the world, as they seek to improve the accuracy of locations for a variety of purposes. By incorporating what3words into our claims process, we’re improving efficiency for our customers, and increasing the accuracy when pinpointing claim locations.

“At Bikmo, we’re always looking for ways to improve our service, and invest in the technology of the future to make sure we can get people back on their bikes as quickly as possible.”

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, added: “Whether you’re in the city or on a rural cycle trail, reporting a bicycle incident should be quick and easy, and that starts with knowing your precise location. Bikmo’s customers can rest assured in knowing that when making a claim it will only require 3 words to report exactly where the incident happened.”

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: