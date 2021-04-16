Biktrix launches ‘moped-style’ e-bike, the Moto

Share Facebook

Biktrix has released the latest addition to its product line-up, the ‘moped-style’ Moto.

It features a range of over 100 miles, the brand said, the option for dual 48V 21Ah batteries, a 750W Bafang hub motor and a single-speed drivetrain.

“The Moto will swiftly empower you to span cities, climb mountains, and travel to your destinations with ease, perfect for cruising all day long,” said a statement. “Whether you’re travelling during the daytime or at night, with a bright LED light, the Moto can guide you to your destination safely.”

The Moto is also equipped with dual-piston hydraulic brakes. It also features a simple single-speed drivetrain, working with the chain tensioner to deliver a “smooth and low-maintenance” ride. The chain guard further ensures a ride on the Moto will be “fluid and peaceful”, said the brand.

The e-bike offers several different colour options and two different frame sizes, a 20in and a 24in.

The Biktrix Moto is available now for $2,299 on Biktrix.com.

