Bioracer UK launches to roll out custom cycling speedwear

Belgium-based sports apparel brand Bioracer has announced the launch of Bioracer UK.

Founded 35 years ago in Belgium, Bioracer Speedwear has a strong heritage of designing, innovating and producing speedwear for cyclists to help maximise performance and comfort in the saddle. Over the past 20 years, the custom clothing has been distributed in the UK by Onimpex, and now in collaboration Bioracer UK will build on these foundations to roll out custom apparel directly to consumers.

Bioracer UK is looking to grow its community whilst ensuring that Bioracer ‘In House’ production delivers fast premium quality kit in a reliable manner at a great price. As part of this expansion, Bioracer is currently recruiting for a managing director to oversee sales and marketing in the UK.

This follows the recent announcement of Bioracer becoming the performance apparel provider for Ineos Grenadiers. The Bioracer UK team will be a pivotal part of the relationship with team INEOS, helping to fit the team in person and provide a custom, tailored kit to ensure maximal performance.

Sam Davies, who is going to be heading up the team’s operations in the UK, said: “We’re thrilled to have been appointed by Bioracer’s Belgium HQ to join forces with Ken Jones and Chris Spencer of Onimpex to create Bioracer UK Ltd at the beginning of such an exciting new chapter in Bioracer’s 35-year journey of race-proven heritage.

“It’s a huge honour to be able to channel our industry relationships, network and experience into piloting bold new ideas for Bioracer in the UK at such a historic moment for the brand.”

Ken Jones and Chris Spencer from Onimpex, said: “After carefully building the foundations of Bioracer in the UK through Onimpex, we are now looking forward to being able to really ignite the fuse with the enhanced resources and support that joining the newly formed Bioracer UK Ltd brings us. We are all brimming with optimism for the future and what that means for our customers.”