Bird brings new e-bike to UK through exclusive Halfords partnership

Micromobility company Bird has launched its new Bird Bike in the UK through an exclusive partnership with Halfords.

The e-bike’s features include a 250w Bafang rear hub motor, up to 25km/h speed assist, up to 100km range, 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, integrated LED lights, and a backlit handlebar dash display.

Available in three colourways, Stealth Black, Gravity Grey and Starling Blue, the Bird Bike also connects via Bluetooth to the Bird app for added security alarm and battery controls.

“The UK is investing heavily in its cycling infrastructure and people are now looking to micro-electric vehicles to replace their petrol-powered trips,” said Brian Buccella, senior vice president, government partnerships and consumer products at Bird. “The Bird Bike not only offers both new and experienced cyclists the thrill of the ride, but also the safety and technology synonymous with our brand.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Halfords to launch Bird Bike in the UK. Their dedication to electric transportation and delivering high-quality service, both in-store and online, aligns perfectly with our values at Bird.”

Priced at £1,999, the Bird Bike comes in two models: the step-over ‘A-Frame’, which is available now, and the step-through ‘V-Frame’, set to follow this summer. Orders can be made via the Halfords website and in-store teams will assemble the bike ready for collection.

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive launch partner for the Bird Bike in the UK, which will be available online at Halfords,” said Rebecca Blewitt, buyer for electric bikes, Halfords. “The new bike is such an innovative design and we can’t wait for our customers to get their hands on one!”

Bird was founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden and today provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally. Its products are available for purchase at www.bird.co and via retailers and distribution partners.