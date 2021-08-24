Bird moves into e-bike market

Share Facebook

Bird is moving into the consumer e-bike market with the launch of the electric Bird Bike.

It features a Bafang electric motor that delivers up to 50 miles (80 km) of range, a removable 36v battery for easy charging, a chainless Gates Carbon drivetrain and a fully integrated backlit handlebar dash display.

“As global demand for consumer e-bikes climbs to record levels, we’ve fully equipped our first Bird Bike with exciting, eco-friendly technology designed to turn dull commutes into fun adventures all while providing an alternative to carbon-heavy, short-distance car trips,” said a Bird statement.

The expansion into e-bike micromobility and sales complements Bird’s e-scooter sales and sharing service, which operates in more than 250 cities globally.

“The demand for consumer e-bikes has never been greater, and neither has the need for innovative vehicles that get riders excited about cycling,” said Bird chief vehicle officer Scott Rushforth. “That was our north star when developing the Bird Bike.”