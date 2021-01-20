Birzman initiates safety recall of Pump Up tubeless inflators

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Birzman has initiated a safety recall of all Pump Up tubeless inflators (BM17-PUMP-UP & BM20- PUMP-UP) sold since 2017.

A statement read:

To our Birzman community, the safety of our customers is and will always be our highest priority.

We have identified a potential safety issue: the condensation of moisture produced on the inside of the inflator during the release of high-pressure air may affect the adhesives used on the upper and lower covers, and this could impact the life-span of the product. External factors including humidity of the storage environment, atmospheric pressure and inflation over the limit may contribute to the acceleration of this outcome.

Under incorrect use such as inflating the product over the 220psi limit, the product could leak air, disassemble, or result in personal injuries.

The use of Pump Up Tubeless Inflators of either versions (BM17-PUMP-UP & BM20-PUMP-UP) should be stopped immediately.

Detailed information and procedure for the recall will be confirmed within approximately four weeks. Silverfish UK said it will be contacting customers who have purchased either Pump Up model from the distributor.

Retailers should immediately remove these products from sale and quarantine any stock. Where possible, they should also inform customers who have purchased these items to cease using them.

If customers have any questions in regard to this recall they can contact Silverfish directly by emailing recall@silverfish-uk.com. “On behalf of Birzman, we would like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this situation has caused our customers,” the distributor added.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: