Biz Media announces launch of MMB

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Biz Media, publisher of BikeBiz, PCR, MCV/Develop, Toy News and Licensing.biz, has announced the launch of micromobilitybiz (MMB), a pioneering B2B news resource for professionals in the burgeoning micromobility industry.

Launching today, 1st July, MMB becomes the only dedicated trade news service for the sector.

Brought to you by the team behind industry-leading cycle trade magazine BikeBiz – established in 1996 – MMB focuses on sustainable transport solutions, from e-bikes and e-scooters to bike-sharing and hire schemes.

“I am delighted to be launching such an innovative and comprehensive resource to serve the global micromobility market,” said MMB and BikeBiz editor James Groves. “As transport evolves, we must evolve with it, and the launch of MMB represents a significant widening of the scope as we foster the adoption of greener solutions.

“Just yesterday, it was announced that trials of rental e-scooters will begin in the UK on 4th July, and the evolving legislation only serves to highlight the need for a dedicated resource in this growing sector.”

MMB offers a free weekly newsletter, delivering the latest updates directly to readers’ inboxes, from market trends and product updates to Government initiatives and international acquisitions. With an initial database of over 4,000 professionals in the sector, MMB is a must-read for those with an interest in the business.

Cycling purists rest easy; BikeBiz will remain focused on the bike trade, and the bike trade only!

For editorial enquiries, please contact editor James Groves.

To find out how MMB can support your business across its online, email, and social channels, contact Richard Setters.