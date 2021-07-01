Blinkee chooses Vaimoo to debut shared e-bike service

Share Facebook

Polish micromobility operator Blinkee has chosen Vaimoo smart e-bikes for its first shared e-bike service.

Blinkee, operating in 47 cities and five European countries with over 6,000 vehicles including mopeds, scooters and traditional bikes, is launching its first e-bike sharing service with Vaimoo starting with a pilot project from the municipality of Rzeszów to be extended to other Poland urban centers.

The partnership includes a first supply of smart e-bikes, fully developed and manufactured by the Italian company and equipped with connectivity technology that allows vehicles to be integrated with the management system of Blinkee.

“We are very proud to cooperate with Blinkee,” said Matteo Pertosa, founder and CEO of Vaimoo. “This agreement gives us the opportunity to collaborate with an important European player in micromobility and represents another step in our growth strategy focused on the development of high-value mobility systems, integrated and tailored for smart cities.”

Marcin Maliszewski, CEO of Blinkee, added: “Introducing a new generation of electric bikes to our offer is a realisation of the concept of multimodal transportation for cities.

“In today’s world, the most important values are health and time, and ecological bikes are the easiest and actually the only way to fight smog and traffic jams in metropolises.”