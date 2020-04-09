Bluegrass releases two new back protectors

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bluegrass has released two brand-new back protectors, the Armour B&S D3O and the Armour Lite.

The Bluegrass Armour B&S D3O is made for when a total back and side protection is required, with shoulder shells also in place. Constructed from lightweight and stretchable open mesh, it is designed to achieve maximum breathability, ventilation, and fast-drying.

– MSRP: 190€, £170

– Weight (M size): 710g

– Sizes: S | M | L | XL

– Certifications: EN 1621-2, Level 1

– Specs: D3O full back protector, D3O shoulder shells, soft body shells, stretch mesh fabric, slim-fit construction, hydro pack compatible, three rear pockets, neck brace compatible

– Available now

D3O offers the “thinnest and most advanced protection” against impact. D3O shells combine both safety and ergonomics to let you be confident while descending and comfortable during climbing. The back protector sits in the right position to protect the spine and stays low enough to avoid any push-up effect that might interfere with the jersey collar or a full-face helmet.

Soft body pads allow for a unisex fit and improved breathability. The shoulder protection sits further back in order to be “perfectly in place” when in riding position, and can be removed if necessary.

The Bluegrass Armour Lite is the “perfect choice” for riders who prefer lighter gear under their jersey.

– MSRP: 130€, £120

– Weight (M size): 480g

– Sizes: S | M | L | XL

– Certifications: EN 1621-2, Level 1

– Specs: 3-Layers EVA full back protector, stretch mesh fabric, slim-fit construction, hydro pack compatible, three rear pockets, neck brace compatible

– Available now

The Bluegrass Armour Lite can also be used with a hydration pack and, constructed from lightweight and stretchable open mesh, it is designed to achieve maximum breathability, ventilation and fast drying.