BMW Group unveils Dynamic Cargo e-bike concept

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BMW Group has unveiled its new e-bike concept Dynamic Cargo and e-scooter concept Clever Commute.

Dynamic Cargo is a compact, three-wheeled cargo bike concept with high agility, flexible usage options and increased year-round suitability, said the company.

“Our goal was to develop a concept that retains the agility and driving feel of a normal bicycle while adding innovative, safe transport options,” said Jochen Karg, head of vehicle concepts in the BMW Group’s New Technologies and China division. “The “Concept Dynamic Cargo” is the first dynamic ‘pick-up’ cargo bike that combines driving pleasure with flexible use and increased year-round suitability.”

The key component of the three-wheeled Concept Dynamic Cargo is the front mainframe, which is connected to the rear section via a pivot axle and tilts in corners. The rear section remains stable through all corners without tilting towards the road. This combines with the electrified powertrain – which is activated as soon as the rider starts to pedal and drives the two rear wheels – to make the cargo bike ‘just as easy to ride’ as a standard bicycle.

As well as producing greater riding stability in all weather conditions compared to two-wheeler designs, the rear wheels, with their rigid, non-pivoting axle mounting, also provide the basis for a versatile, pick-up-style transport platform, said the company. This can be fitted with a selection of innovative modular attachments for carrying luggage and/or children. The concept is rounded off by a facility for adding a modular system of weather protection.

Although the BMW Group will not manufacture the Concept Dynamic Cargo itself, it is already in discussions with potential licensees, it said.

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: