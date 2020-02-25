Bob Elliot to launch in-house brand KranX

Share Facebook

Bob Elliot & Co will launch its own brand, KranX, in March.

KranX has been developed specifically with the IBD in mind and will initially cater to three sectors: tools, pedals and finishing kit.

The brand will offer “self-selling” packaging, providing customers with more information about the products on the shelf.

“Over the past year or so, we’ve been working closely with shops to help provide them with more products that they are actively looking for,” said Paul Elliot, Bob Elliot director. “Often, you’ll get perfectly good products in-store, but they’re not doing enough to sell themselves; maybe the packaging isn’t particularly eye-catching or informative.

“We’ve applied as much thought to this as possible to hopefully give the shops a nice easy purchase, and the idea is it will be an easy sell too.”

The full range of KranX products are yet to be finalised, but it will include:

KranX Tools

– Comprehensive range with options for both workshop use and over the counter sales for home mechanics.

– Quality products sourced from established tool manufacturers and using high strength materials tailored for the intended uses.

– Highlights include Chain Quick-Link pliers with an intuitive double function that allows for both joining and separating even stubborn quick links and a set of tough tyre levers with a slim, precise tip for easy tyre removal as well as an integrated bottle opener

KranX Pedals

– Compact range, designed to be easy for the dealer to stock, yet cover most customer requirements for replacement pedals through workshop and over the counter sales.

– All models use the latest polymer bearings, which give super smooth maintenance-free axles from the first few turns as well as a small weight saving.

– Two models that stand out from the range are the UrbanGrip, a lightweight plastic body city pedal with shoe friendly Kraton grip inserts and the AllTrail, a one-piece alloy-bodied ‘MTB Flat’ pedal with strong chromoly axles and excellent value for money.

KranX Finishing Kit

– An extensive selection of quality handlebars, stems, seatposts and associated small parts designed to fulfil the majority of workshop/repair requirements and over the counter sales.

– Range manufactured using forged 6061 Aluminium ensuring ultra-reliable quality along with excellent pricing.

– Key sellers are likely to be the Adjustable Ahead stem with a 31.8 clamp and 0-60 deg. rise, the 3-piece, 5-sided allen key Security Skewer Set as well as the excellent value Micro-Adjust 400mm Seatpost, which will be available in a variety of diameters.

Elliot added: “The KranX portfolio will continue to grow through 2020, alongside the in-house KX Wheels brand. Similarly focusing on quality, well-priced product lines that regularly sell-through, it will be an easy choice for IBDs to stock.

“Margins for the dealer will be strong from the start but as the brand grows partner programmes and packages will be available for stockists of KranX. We will release further information on this once the ranges are available. For more information, feel free to contact us at sales@bob-elliot.co.uk.”