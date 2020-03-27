Bob Elliot’s new KranX brand now in stock

Share Facebook

KranX, Bob Elliot’s new in-house brand, is now available to UK dealers, with pedals expected to arrive next month.

The new brand has been developed specifically with the IBD in mind and will initially cater to three sectors: tools, pedals and finishing kit.

It will offer “self-selling” packaging, providing customers with more information about the products on the shelf.

Upon announcing KranX last month, director Paul Elliot told BikeBiz: “Over the past year or so, we’ve been working closely with shops to help provide them with more products that they are actively looking for. Often, you’ll get perfectly good products in-store, but they’re not doing enough to sell themselves; maybe the packaging isn’t particularly eye-catching or informative.

“We’ve applied as much thought to this as possible to hopefully give the shops a nice easy purchase, and the idea is it will be an easy sell too.”

The full range is available to view here.