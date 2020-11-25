Bob Howden OBE re-elected as president of British Cycling for second three-year term

Share Facebook

Bob Howden OBE has been re-elected as president of British Cycling for a second three-year term following a vote at National Council, the federation’s annual meeting of councillors elected by its members.

Sunday’s vote saw Howden succeed after a contested election with Peter Lifford, nominated by the Eastern Region, and followed the endorsement by National Council of recommendations to clarify the role of president, which remains a non-board position.

“I’m delighted to be able to continue serving British Cycling for another three years as president,” said Howden. “I would also, however, like to pay tribute to Peter Lifford who was a strong candidate for the role and, I wish him well in his continued work within cycling.

“All sports face challenges right now but I am happy and ready to commit to the sport I love, the one which has been such a massive part of my life, for over 50 years. There are also big opportunities before us, and I look forward to working together with the board and everyone across the sport to support British Cycling over the coming three years.”

National Council also saw Richard Lodge re-elected for a second three-year term as a member of the British Cycling Board. Jenny Lusher was awarded British Cycling’s gold badge of honour, the federation’s highest award, for her service to the sport over many decades.

“The decision to award Jenny the gold badge of honour is entirely merited,” added Howden. “Having been involved in cycling for over 50 years, Jenny has an extraordinary track record – volunteering at every level of the sport, working with schools, organising events, officiating and even taking promising young riders abroad to compete.

“Jenny represents everything that is great about our sport – which is still largely volunteer-delivered – and I am delighted she has been honoured in this way.”

