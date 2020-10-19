Bob Jackson Cycles to close after 85 years

Share Facebook

Bob Jackson Cycles will be closing its doors for the last time on 18th December, after 85 years of frame building and restorations.

“We are very much an ageing workforce and over the years have not been able to find younger members of staff to train up and move forwards,” said a statement on its website. “After what has been a very crazy year for all of us we have decided it’s time to hang up our welding torches and spray guns for the last time and enjoy some retirement while we can.”

All current orders and work will be finished as promised, it added. “Any customers who still need our services (no chrome plating) will need to have their frames with us by the 7th November. Frames after this time will not be accepted.

“On a personal note, all at Bob Jackson Cycles now and in the past would like to thank all our customers for their business over the last 85 years. We are sorry it has come to this but nobody can stop the passing of time and everyone is entitled to enjoy a few years of retirement.”

