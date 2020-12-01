Bob Jackson Cycles to remain open following investment and support

Share Facebook

Bob Jackson Cycles will no longer be closing as planned on 18th December.

The frame builder had announced its closure earlier this year, but has now secured additional investment and support to ensure the brand can continue ‘well into the future’ while remaining at its Leeds factory.

“We will continue to build and restore frames to our exceptionally high standards and the current skilled team will be retained and expanded to allow us to take on additional work, whilst investing heavily and improving our processes and facilities to align with expected future demand,” said a statement on its website. “With immediate effect – we are now open to all retail and trade orders and will be communicating some exciting news over the next few months as we realign the business towards future sustainability whilst protecting and building upon our amazing heritage.

“We apologise and regret any confusion or distress our decision may have caused over the preceding few months – but we fully intend to be around for at least another 85 years – doing what we do best,” the statement continued. “We look forward to welcoming both old and new customers to Bob Jackson Cycles as we begin a new chapter in the long story of this incredible company.”

