Body Rocket partners with HotChillee

Body Rocket has partnered with cycling holiday agency HotChillee to offer top investors an exclusive training weekend.

The start-up is heading into its final days on crowdfunding platform Crowdcube already overfunding, aiming to raise capital to take its current prototype device to MVP enabling testing with professional cycling teams and triathletes.

The Crowdcube campaign, which initially sought to raise £80,000, opened early to a select group of private investors on 15th March 2020 and was fully-funded just a few hours later. Those investing over £25,000 will qualify for the exclusive weekend, while the campaign also offers a variety of rewards from access to advanced pre-ordering and discounts on the product and aerodynamic testing sessions.

“We wanted to give our main backers an experience they would never forget, both technically and from a cycling point of view,” said Eric DeGolier, Body Rocket CEO and co-founder.

“The cycling experiences on which HotChillee have built their reputation match what we’re looking to offer and as soon as we explained our product the team immediately understood what we were trying to achieve. We look forward to developing the relationship with HotChillee.”

Sven Thiele, HotChillee founder, added: “At HotChillee, we pride ourselves on offering innovative cycling adventures. When we first met the team at Body Rocket we knew they were up to something special, and we’re delighted to be partnering with them to make this an unforgettable experience!”