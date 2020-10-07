Bollé Brands launches new B2B platform

Share Facebook

Bollé Brands has launched its new B2B platform.

“We strive to provide our retailers with optimal conditions so they can offer our end consumers the best possible experience,” said Peter Smith, Bollé Brands’ executive chairman. “We have invested massively in a new ERP system, the next natural step was to provide a professional and user-friendly B2B platform.”

Bollé Brands’ B2B platform is a tool designed to facilitate the order process for retailers, sports shops and opticians. Monitored by the newly recruited digital team, the website was launched this summer.

“Our priority was to deliver the highest quality of service possible for our business partners,” said Michael Sakellaris, vice president sales. “We have collected their feedback all along the development process to make sure that the platform we created would be perfectly aligned with their needs.”

Launched consecutively in Europe and in the USA, the platform has been designed to be ‘ergonomic, performant and user friendly’. “The first feedback we received are exclusively positive,” added Sakellaris. “It’s a great achievement and we are determined to keep this trend for the upcoming months!”

