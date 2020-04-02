Bollé Brands recruits three new executives in effort to reinforce market position

Share Facebook

Bollé Brands has confirmed the appointments of three new executives as it looks to build on the acquisition of Spy Optic late last year.

The company says it is pursuing its efforts and investments to reinforce its position as a key player in the sports and optical industries.

As a result, Damien Hars has joined Bollé Brands as digital director. He brings strong digital experience to the group, having spent the past seven years defining and implementing Rossignol Group’s digital strategy.

He will take responsibility for the development of B2C and B2B platforms for all brands, and will also take over the development of the group’s new RX platform. Ultimately, said the company, his mission will be the launch of Bollé Brands digital commerce platforms worldwide.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Israel joins as global marketing manager for the Bollé brand and will lead on future development and the expansion. He arrives having spent ten years in a similar role with Babolat.

Last but not least, Nicolas Berges has been appointed as sales director, France. He will take on responsibility for all sales activities for Bollé, Cébé, Serengeti and Spy products in the French market. He comes with strong experience in building a qualitative distribution network, and he has excellent knowledge of the sport industry, the optical channels and luxury brands thanks to his experience at Oakley and Luxottica.

“EPIC (Excellence in Product Innovation & Creativity), the design and development lab of the group, will allow us to take a step forward in creating outstanding and innovative products”, said Peter Smith, Bollé Brands CEO.

With its Customer First program in mind, the group also places the digitalisation at the core of its priorities. Smith adds: “The aim of the Customer First program is to deliver premium service and systems to all our retailers. We strive to provide them with optimal conditions so they can offer our end consumers the best possible experience. That is why we have invested massively in a new ERP system. The next natural step was to find a digital expert to monitor our B2B and B2C platforms.”